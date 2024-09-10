Enhancing Saline County Food Security

The Saline County Food Access Community Team (FACT) has launched a new website, designed to serve as a central hub for information, resources, and community engagement on food access and food security issues in Saline County.

The Saline County FACT is a food policy council dedicated to addressing food insecurity and improving access to healthy, affordable food for all residents of Saline County.

According to the organization, the new www.eatwellsalinecounty.com website offers a user-friendly experience that connects community members, local organizations, and policymakers with vital resources and information.

Key Features of the Website Include:

Resource Directory: A comprehensive one page listing of local food pantries, community gardens, farmers’ markets, and other food assistance programs available in Saline County, as well as public transportation resources.

Impact and Programs: Information on ongoing and upcoming projects led by the Saline County FACT to improve food access, including opportunities for community involvement and volunteerism.

Advocacy Tools: Information on how residents can get involved in food policy advocacy, with tips on contacting local representatives and participating in public meetings.

The launch of the website marks a significant step forward in the Saline County FACT’s mission to create a more food-secure community. “We are excited to provide this resource to the residents of Saline County,” said Michelle Coats, Chair of Saline County FACT. “Our goal is to empower individuals and organizations to work together to ensure that everyone in our community has access to the food they need to thrive.”

The Saline County FACT encourages all residents to visit the website, explore the resources available, and get involved in the effort to enhance food security in the community.

About the Saline County Food Access Community Team: The Saline County Food Access Community Team (FACT) is a coalition of local stakeholders, including community members, and organizations, working together to improve food access and address food insecurity in Saline County, Kansas. The team’s mission is to build a strong, culturally appropriate local food system and improve access to healthy food for all in Saline County.