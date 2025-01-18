Ell-Saline splits with Sedgwick in “Battle of the Cardinals”

GIRLS: SEDGWICK 59, ELL-SALINE 45

The Ell-Saline lady Cardinals are still looking for their first win of the season as they would head to Sedgwick and take on a 1-4 Sedgwick team. Ell-Saline would fight hard but would come up short.

Both teams got off to a slow start and Sedgwick would have a slight lead after the 1st quarter 11-8.

Sedgwick would turn that 3 point lead into a 12 point lead in the 2nd quarter as they would outscore Ell-Saline 16-7 in the quarter and Sedgwick took a 27-15 lead into the locker room.

It was a back and forth battle for most of the 2nd half as Sedgwick would outscore Ell-Saline 32-30 in the final 2 quarters and Sedgwick would pull out a 59-45 victory.

Ell-Saline was lead in scoring by Senior Taelor Hardesty as she would finish the night with 19. She was the only Ell-Saline player in double figures but Isabelle Porter (9), Jocelyn Taylor (8) and Paisley Jensen (7) all would have a productive game.

Senior Logan Budde would lead the Sedgwick attack as she would knock down 25 points in the win. Gaby Petersen would chip in 10 points as the other Sedgwick player in double digits.

Ell-Saline drops to 0-8 on the season and 0-3 in HOA league play and will travel to Bennington next Tuesday to take on Republic County to open up the Eli j Walter mid season tournament. Sedgwick moves to 2-4 on the season and 1-1 in HOA league play and will in the Pretty Prairie mid season tournament next week.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Taelor Hardesty (19 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Emily Porter

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (0-8, 0-3) – 8 – 7 – 12 – 18 / 45

SEDGWICK (2-4, 1-1) – 11 – 16 – 17 – 15 / 59

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Taelor Hardesty 19, Isabelle Porter 9, Jocelyn Taylor 8, Paisley Jensen 7, Kaitlyn Betzner/Aubrey Smith 1.

Sedgwick – Logan Budde 25, Gaby Petersen, Ella Vonracek 9, Alivia Burns 6, Kailen Rotzloff/Madyson Evans 4, Elliana Chapman 1.

BOYS: #3 ELL-SALINE 68, SEDGWICK 22

In the night cap it was all Ell-Saline as they would start the game on a 12-0 run that would end with a Sedgwick timeout. After the timeout Sedgwick was able to chip at the lead just a little bit but Ell-Saline would lead 21-12 after the 1st quarter.

Ell-Saline would put on a defensive clinic in the 2nd quarter as they would hold Sedgwick scoreless in the quarter. Ell-Saline outscored Sedgwick in the quarter 16-0 and would lead 37-12 going into the locker room.

The onslaught would continue in the 2nd half as Ell-Saline would outscore Sedgwick 31-10 in the final two quarters as they would coast to 68-22 win.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by senior Brogan Rowley who finished with 16 points which included 5 dunks. Kas Kramer (13) and Trey Williams (11) would both reach double digits for Ell-Saline.

Freshman Drew Stucky would lead the scoring for Sedgwick as he would knock down 8 points in the loss.

Ell-Saline moves to 8-0 on the season and 3-0 in HOA league play and will travel to Bennington next Tuesday to take on Republic County to open up the Eli j Walter mid season tournament. Sedgwick moves to 1-6 on the season and 0-3 in league play and will in the Pretty Prairie mid season tournament next week.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley (17 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (8-0, 3-0) – 21 – 16 – 23 – 8 / 68

SEDGWICK (1-6, 0-3) – 12 – 0 – 5 – 5 / 22

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Brogan Rowley 16, Kas Kramer 13, Trey Williams 11, Garrison Zerger/Jake Tillberg 9, Reese Krone/Tayton Williams 4, Collin Dent 2.

Hutch Trinity – Drew Stucky 8, Cole McGinn 7, Owen Margita 3, Micah Hansen/ Holden Ferralez 2.