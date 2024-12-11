Ell-Saline splits with Minneapolis to open Tri-County Classic

Picture courtesy of Jenna Hull

GIRLS: MINNEAPOLIS 57, ELL-SALINE 23

The Ell-Saline Cardinals would travel to Minneapolis Tuesday night as they would take on the Minneapolis Lions to open up the Tri-County Classic. Both teams were searching for their first win of the season as they both would lost last Friday to open the season.

The game started off pretty slow for both teams offensively as it was only 4-2 Minneapolis 3 minutes into the game. The ladyLions would then outscore Ell-Saline in the final 5 minutes 12-4 and lead after the 1st quarter 16-6.

Minneapolis would continue to knock down shots in the 2nd quarter as they would extend their lead to 30-15 going into the locker room.

Ell Saline would struggle to get the offense going for most of the night as the lady Lions defense just proved to be too much. Minneapolis would outscore Ell-Saline 27-8 in the 2nd half as they would coast to a 57-23 win.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by Senior Isabelle Porter who would finish the night with 8 points.

Senior Maci McClure led the lady Lions in scoring on the evening with 21 points. Sophomore Baylee Randall-Hurt (13) and Braedee Weatherman (10) would also finish in double figures for Minneapolis.

Ell-Saline falls to 0-2 on the season and will be back at home on Friday to take the Lady Buffaloes of Republic County in the second game of the Tri-County Classic. Minneapolis moves to 1-1 on the season and will travel to Bennington to continue the Tri-County Classic.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Isabelle Porter (8 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Jocelyn Taylor

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (0-2) – 6 – 9 – 6 –2 / 23

MINNEAPOLIS (1-1) – 16 – 14 – 16 – 11 / 57

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Isabelle Porter 8, Taelor Hardesty 7, Paisley Jensen 4, Emily Porter/Jocelyn Taylor 2.

Minneapolis – Maci McClure 14, Baylee Randall-Hurt 13, Braedee Weatherman 10, Riley Robinson 6, Addison Abell 4, Sierra Cossart 3, Miley McClure/Raelyn Robinson/McKenna Worlock 2, Atlee Smith 1.

BOYS: ELL-SALINE 63, HERINGTON 32

In the boys game of the double header the Ell-Saline Cardinals would race out to a 12-0 lead and never look back. Minneapolis was able to stop the bleeding just bit but Ell-Saline would lead after the 1st quarter 20-9.

It was more of the second quarter for the Cardinals as Senior Brogan Rowley and junior Kas Kramer would start heating up. Rowley would score all of 16 of his points in the first half and Kramer would score 13 of his 18 in the first two quarters. Ell-Saline would outscore the Lions 19-6 in the 2nd quarter and take a commanding 39-15 lead into halftime.

In the 3rd quarter it was junior Trey Williams turn to catch fire as he would knock down 8 of his 12 in the frame and Ell-Saline led 61-24 going into the final stanza.

None of the starters for Ell-Saline would play the 4th quarter and the Lions would outscore the Cardinals 8-2 but it was still Ell-Saline taking home the victory 63-32.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by Kas Kramer who would finish the night with 18 points. Brogan Rowley(16) and Trey Williams(10) would both finish in double figures for the Cardinals.

Junior Owen Just would lead the Lions in scoring as he would knock down 11 in the losing effort.

Ell-Saline moves to 2-0 on the season and will be back at home on Friday to take the Buffaloes of Republic County in the second game of the Tri-County Classic. Minneapolis falls to 0-2 on the season and will travel to Bennington to continue the Tri-County Classic against a ranked Bulldogs squad.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Kas Kramer (18 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (2-0) – 20 – 19 – 22 –2 / 63

MINNEAPOLIS (0-2) – 9 – 6 – 9 – 8 / 32

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Kas Kramer 18, Brogan Rowley 16, Trey Williams 12, Reese Krone 6, Garrison Zerger/Jake Tillberg 4, Wyatt Allen 2, Tayton Williams 1.

Minneapolis – Owen Just 11, Dalton Krueger 7, Zach Nelson/Kingston Deronnet 5, Joesph Woehl 4,\