Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals Fall to Central Christian School in Eli J. Walter Tournament 5th Place Game

GIRLS: CENTRAL CHRISTIAN 64, ELL-SALINE 42

After picking up their first win of the season on Thursday night over Solomon 40-33 the Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals found themselves in the 5th place game against Central Christian School Friday night in Elbing to finish up the 58th Annual Eli J. Walter tournament.

It was a tale of two halves once again for the lady Cardinals as they would get off to a hot start and would take a 30-27 lead into the locker room.

Central Christian would get things going in the 2nd half as they would outscore Ell-Saline 37-12 in the final two quarters and coast to a 64-42 victory.

Leading the way for Ell-Saline was senior Taelor Hardesty who finished the night with 11 points. Freshman Paisley Jensen would chip in 10 of her own as she would reach double figures for the first time.

Ell-Saline falls to 1-10 on the season and will travel to Marion to take on the lady Warriors next Tuesday night. Central Christian moves to 8-4 on the season and will travel to Fairfield next Tuesday as they do battle with the lady Falcons.

Taelor Hardesty was also selected to the all-tournament for her effort and standout play during the tournament.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Taelor Hardesty (11 Points)

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Taelor Hardesty 11, Paisley Jensen 10, Kaitlyn Betzer/Emily Porter 6, Jocelyn Taylor 4, Isabelle Porter 3, Aubrey Smith 2.