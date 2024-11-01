Ell-Saline rolls past Rock Hills to advance to Regional Round

The Ell-Saline Cardinals would welcome the Rock Hills Grizzlies to Brookville on Friday night to kickoff the 8M-1 playoffs for both teams. It was the lone game left to be played in the bracket as all the other games in 8M-1 were played Thursday evening. The Cardinals would use an absolutely huge game by junior running back Kas Kramer as they would coast to a 56-8 win over the Grizzlies to advance to the regional round.

Ell-Saline would get the scoring started with 7:53 left in the 1st quarter as senior running back Melvin Lutes would fumble the ball at the 1 yard line but Kas Kramer was right there to fall on it into the end zone and the Cardinals led 6-0.

The Cardinals would add one more touchdown in the 1st quarter as Kas Kramer would find the edge and scamper in from 20 yards out and Ell-Saline led 14-0 after the 1st quarter.

Ell-Saline would keep things going in the 2nd quarter as Kramer would add his 2nd rushing touchdown of the night as he would punch it in from the 3-yard line to give the Cardinals a 20-0 lead.

After a big kickoff return by the Grizzlies Cooper McDill gave Rock Hills great field position they were able to get on the board as running back Isaiah Ridgeway would run it in from 8 yards out to shrink the Cardinal lead to 20-8.

Ell-Saline’s Kramer would add his 3rd and 4th rushing touchdown on the next two offensive possessions and the Cardinals led 34-8.

Then on the next Grizzles offensive possession Isaiah Ridgeway would have the ball stripped away from him by Kas Kramer and he would take it 40 yards to paydirt for his 2nd fumble recovery for a touchdown on the game.

With 3:18 left until halftime Kramer would score his 5th rushing touchdown of the game as he would run it in from the 5-yard line and the Cardinals led 50-8.

The final touchdown of the ballgame came with 1:03 left until half as junior quarterback Reese Krone would throw a laser to Kas Kramer from 20 yards out and Cardinals would take a 56-8 lead.

On the last offensive possession for Rock Hills they were driving but the drive was halted when junior linebacker Collin Dent made his 2nd interception of the ballgame to seal the Cardinals victory at halftime.

The Cardinals would pick off Cooper McDill 3 times on the evening as Kas Kramer would also get an interception. Ell-Saline defense was tough to handle tonight as they forced a total of 6 turnovers on the night.

With the win the Cardinals move to 8-1 on the season and will advance to the regional round of the playoffs next Friday and will host the Madison Bulldogs in Brookville. With the loss the Rock Hills Grizzlies finish the season with an 5-4 record.

Player of the Game: Kas Kramer (5 Rushing TD’s, 1 Receiving TD, 2 Fumble Recovery TD’s, 1 Int)

H&R Block of the Game: Melvin Lutes

Box Score

Rock Hills (5-4) – 0 – 8 – 0 – 0 / 8

Ell-Saline (8-1) – 14 – 42 – 0 – 0 / 56

