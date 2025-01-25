Ell-Saline Cardinals are Eli J. Walter Tournament Champions

Pics courtesy of Jenna Hull

BOYS: #3-2A ELL-SALINE 58, #4-1AD2 ELYRIA CHRISTIAN 41

It was championship Friday for the Ell-Saline Cardinals (10-0) as they traveled to Elbing to take on the Elyria Christian Eagles (9-2) with a Eli J. Walter tournament championship on the line. Ell-Saline would use a huge game from junior Kas Kramer to pull away in the 2nd half and walk away with the hardware and a 17-point win.

Both teams would get off to a rocky start in the first few minutes of the game but they would both settle in quickly and Ell-Saline would lead after the 1st quarter 11-8.

Elyria Christian would heat things up in the 2nd quarter as they would knock down a couple 3’s and get 3 huge dunks from senior Ty Romero. The Eagles would outscore the Cardinals 16-13 in the quarter and things were knotted up at 24 a piece going into the break. Junior Trey Williams would keep the Cardinals in the ballgame in the quarter knocking down 7 of his 11 in the quarter.

It was the Kas Kramer show in the 3rd quarter as he would score 12 of his 22 in the quarter and would outscore the Eagles on his own in the quarter. The Cardinals would take a 38-34 lead into the final frame.

Brogan Rowley was the star of the 4th quarter as he would score all 8 of his points in the frame including two clutch 3-pointers and cleaning up the offensive glass with a huge put back dunk that help build the Cardinal lead to 17. Ell-Saline would dribble out the final minute as they would take the championship 59-41.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by Kas Kramer who finished the evening with 22 points. Trey Williams and senior Garrison Zerger would each add 11 points as the other Cardinals to reach double figures.

Ty Romero would lead the scoring for Elyria Christian as he would knock down a game high 23 points in the loss. Romero was the only Eagle in double digits in the contest

Ell-Saline moves to 11-0 on the season and will travel to Marion to take on the Warriors next Tuesday as they look to stay undefeated on the season. Elyria Christian falls to 9-3 on the season and will return home to take on the Wichita Defenders.

Along with winning the 58th Annual Eli J. Walter Tournament Ell-Saline Cardinals Juniors Kas Kramer and Reese Krone were selected to the all-tournament team. Elyria Christian seniors Ty Romero and Landon Schneider were also selected to the all tournament team.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Kas Kramer (22 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Reese Krone

BOX SCORE

2A #3 ELL-SALINE (11-0) – 11 – 13 – 14 – 20 / 58

1AD2 #4 ELYRIA CHRISTIAN (9-3) – 8 – 16 – 10 – 7 / 41

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Kas Kramer 22, Garrison Zerger/Trey Williams 11, Brogan Rowley 8, Reese Krone 4, Tayton Williams 2.

Elyria Christian – Ty Romero 23, Andrew Huxman 5, Grayson Broadus/Gavin Robertson 4, Karter Noggle 3, Landon Schneider 2.