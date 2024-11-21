Electric Storage Facility Issue to Again be Considered

The issue of battery-based electric storage and distribution in Saline County will again be revisited. A draft resolution establishing new zoning regulations for Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in unincorporated Saline County is available for public review.

The 19-page draft, as well as all other public documents, can be viewed on the Saline County Planning and Zoning webpage in the Document Center or at the Planning and Zoning Office located at 229 N. 9th St. in Salina.

In September of last year the planning commission voted on approving an energy storage facility with three in favor, two against, and one abstention The motion to approve the application was denied due to the lack of a fourth in favor of approval.

As always, the public is welcome to attend the Planning Commission board meeting on November 26 at 7 pm in the City County Building (300 W. Ash in Salina) in Room 107. A calendar of upcoming meetings and agendas can be found on the Planning and Zoning webpage.