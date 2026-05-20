Duxler Resigning For Political Ambition

Salina Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Renee Duxler is stepping down and getting into politics. Johnson County Sen. Ethan Corson’s Democratic campaign for governor announced her today as his lt governor choice.

Corson, who was endorsed by Gov. Laura Kelly and former Gov. Kathleen Sebelius, said his running mate would be Duxler, who has served as president and CEO of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce since 2023. The announcement was among a wave of running mate disclosures before the June 1 candidate filing deadline.

In addition to work at the business organization, much of Duxler’s career has involved serving needs of children with developmental disabilities, survivors of domestic violence, patients taking part in hospice and families navigating challenges with healthcare.

“Renee understands that government decisions are not abstract debates,” Corson said. “They shape whether families can afford care, whether kids have strong schools, and whether working people have a real shot at getting ahead.”

Corson said Duxler was a solid choice because her professional experiences grounded her in a culture of accountability and compassion.

“She’s the kind of leader who has seen both the consequences of failure and the power of effective leadership,” Corson said.

Duxler and Corson were to embark on a “Next Generation Kansas Tour” over the next few days with campaign stops in Sedgwick, Saline, Johnson and Crawford counties.

“I’m honored to join this ticket,” Duxler said. “Not just as Ethan’s running mate, but as someone who shares his belief that Kansas is at its best when we meet this moment in our state’s history not with fear, but with hope. Not with the same old politics, but with the courage to build something better together.”

Eleven weeks remain before the Aug. 4 primary in which voters nominate Republican and Democratic candidates for the November general election campaign. Corson’s rival in the Democratic primary is state Sen. Cindy Holscher, an Overland Park Democrat.

Duxler, a lifelong Kansan, was raised in Hays and McPherson. She earned a bachelor’s degree in social work at Kansas State University while working multiple jobs. She earned a master’s degree in social work at Newman University in Wichita.

She was an 18-year resident of Wichita, where she worked at an HIV/AIDS clinic and owned a designer resale clothing store. She was executive director of Douglas Design District and a member of the Wichita/Sedgwick County Metropolitan Planning Commission.

In 2020, Duxler and her family moved to Salina after she accepted a job as economic and workforce development director with the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce. Three years later, she became the first woman to lead the Salina business organization in its 115-year history.

The Salina Chamber Board made the following announcement:

“Renee has made the decision to pursue an opportunity to serve at the state level as a candidate for Lieutenant Governor. We respect and support her commitment to public service and her desire to make a broader impact for Kansas communities.

During the months of June and July, she will continue to serve in her role with the Chamber under a clearly defined structure that ensures strict and transparent separation between Chamber responsibilities and any campaign-related activity. No part of her salary will be covered by public funds received by the Chamber.

During this time, she will also step away from all public-facing responsibilities and focus exclusively on internal operations and a thoughtful transition process. This includes working closely with the Board to establish interim leadership and initiate the search for the Chamber’s next President/CEO.

Our top priorities throughout this transition are to uphold the neutrality and effectiveness of the Chamber, while providing clarity and stability for our leadership team, staff, members, and community stakeholders. Renee has proven in her time with the Chamber that she can operate with the integrity and discernment necessary.

Regardless of the results of the August primary, she will step away from her role to allow the Board to continue the leadership transition and advance the search process without disruption.

We are confident in the strength of our organization and team, and we remain fully committed to our mission of supporting economic growth, community development, and workforce advancement in Salina.”

Story via Kansas Reflector