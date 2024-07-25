Donation to United Way Early Childcare Initiative Fund

The Salina Area United Way has received a $6,000 donation to its Early Childcare Initiative Fund.

According to the United Way, the donation from Exline, Inc. will help sponsor a local childcare teacher to ensure that they earn a living wage, helping to keep local centers fully staffed, which will in return open more childcare slots.

This donation is once again another step forward by local Salina businesses in making strong and lasting steps in combating childcare issues and shortages due to the workforce in Saline County. Exline, Inc. is the eighth business in our community to step up and support the Salina Area United Way Childcare Initiative.

Last year, Salina Area United Way announced the start and opening of the Early Childcare Initiative Fund at their organization. Through this fund, local non-profit centers will be able to apply on an annual basis for wage supplement grants to help bring teacher assistants to $15/hr and lead teachers to $18/hr. At the beginning of 2024, the first Early Childcare Initiative grant was opened, and funding was awarded to seven local non-profit centers; helping to increase wages by an average of $2/hr. Prior to this grant funding, nearly all childcare centers in Saline County were paying $4/hr less than the wages listed above.

“We are deeply grateful to Exline for recognizing the critical importance of the Early Childcare Initiative and their generous support in empowering teachers throughout our community,” said Christina Small, Executive Director of Salina Area United Way. “This partnership marks a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to strengthen and enrich the lives of young children and their families.”

Salina Area United Way hopes that throughout 2024 more local businesses in the community will continue to get on board with the crucial Childcare Initiative in Saline County, donate to the Early Childhood Initiative Fund, and see the impact it can make on the workforce and recruitment and retention of workers.

For more information about Salina Area United Way and the Early Childhood Initiative Fund, or how you can donate, please visit our website www.unitedwaysalina.org/childcare-initiative or call 785-827-1312.