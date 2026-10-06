Dispatch Open House Planned in Salina

The Kansas Highway Patrol is planning a Dispatch Open House in Salina this month.

According to the agency, this open house will allow members of the public interested in learning about a career as a Communications Specialist to meet members of the KHP Central Dispatch, as well as the Troopers they support.

This event will consist of an hour-long presentation and discussion, followed by an opportunity to tour our secure facilities and see first-hand the technology used in the position. Additionally, attendees will have the chance to sit alongside current members of KHP Central Dispatch, observe them as they work, and ask questions about their roles and experiences.

For a member of the public to attend the event, they must register via the KHP website at: dispatch open house. A background check will be conducted to ensure the protection of Criminal Justice Information Services data.

Communications Specialists are vital members of our agency, as they support our field personnel 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by rapidly and efficiently broadcasting information on the Highway Patrol’s radio communication system.

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WHO: Kansas Highway Patrol

WHAT: Dispatch Open House

TIME: 6:00-8:00 p.m.

DATE: Tuesday, October 20, 2026

LOCATION: Kansas Highway Patrol Central Communications, 2019 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS 67401