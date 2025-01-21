Disney in Concert: Once Upon a Time Featuring the Salina Symphony

Once Upon a Time, featuring the Salina Symphony, is coming to the Stiefel Theatre Sat., March 1, at 7 p.m.

Experience iconic songs from your favorite Disney movies live with the Salina Symphony. Brought to life by the talents of four Broadway caliber singers and featuring clips from the original films, Disney in Concert: Once Upon a Time features beloved music from Encanto, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, Tangled, The Lion King and more. Fun for the whole family!

Tickets on Sale Now

Tickets start at $45 for adults ($30 for children/students) and may be purchased at the Stiefel Theatre Box Office, by calling 785-827-1998 or online at salinasymphony.org. Salina Symphony family concerts are recommended for children ages 3+. Child/student tickets must be purchased at the Stiefel Theatre Box Office.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, contact Adrienne Allen at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.