Dates Announced for 2024 Hawk Talk with Lance Leipold

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics has announced the dates and times for Hawk Talk with Kansas Football head coach Lance Leipold, which begins Tuesday, August 27 live from Johnny’s Tavern West Lawrence.

The hour-long show will feature Leipold alongside ‘Voice of the Jayhawks’ Brian Hanni. The duo will break down the upcoming game, recap recent happenings in Kansas Football and have interactive segments with Jayhawk fans in attendance.

The first show of the season premieres on Tuesday, August 27 at 6 p.m., just days prior to Kansas’ season-opener against Lindenwood on Thursday, August 29. The first three shows will be held on Tuesday night, before switching to Wednesdays the following nine weeks. Each show is scheduled for 60 minutes. The show dates and times are subject to change. Check your local listing for availability in your area.

Hawk Talk can be heard around the state of Kansas on the Jayhawk Radio Network affiliates, KUAthletics.com and the Official Kansas Athletics app, which will also feature a live audio stream of the show. Fans can submit questions to Coach Leipold on KUAthletics.com. Television replays of the show will be available on Spectrum Kansas City, Cox Communications and ESPN+ the day after the show’s original airing date.

Kansas will play all six home games in the Kansas City Metro area as work continues on the University of Kansas Gateway District. Fans can purchase the 2024 Kansas Football 4-game season ticket package that includes all home games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The season ticket package features prices starting as low as $230 for general stadium seating.

Other ticket options include the popular Family Zone as well as available Premium Seating opportunities. Purchasing a 4-game season ticket package also continues to enhance your priority to pick seats in the reimagined David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the 2025 season. 6-game season ticket packages which include the first two games at Children’s Mercy Park are sold out.

Single game tickets to the contest played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will become available in August. For those interested in getting more information from the Kansas Athletics Ticket Office on ticket options for the 2024 season, please click here.

2024 Hawk Talk with Lance Leipold Schedule

All shows will begin at 6 p.m. CT:

Tuesday, August 27

Tuesday, September 3

Tuesday, September 10

Wednesday, September 18

Wednesday, September 25

Wednesday, October 2

Wednesday, October 16

Wednesday, October 23

Wednesday, October 30

Wednesday, November 6

Wednesday, November 13

Wednesday, November 20

TBD

*All shows are 60 minutes

*Show date and time are subject to change. Please check your local listing.