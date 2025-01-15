Cryptocurrency Scam Results Man Out a Large Amount of Money

A man loses a significant amount of money from his cryptocurrency account, due to a scam.

Salina Police Captain Mike Miller tells KSAL News on Tuesday morning, a Salina man called the police department about issues in his crypto account. Allegedly, the man received a call from a male, stating his crypto account was being hacked.

The caller convinced the man to transfer his crypto earnings to another account. Since then, the man is unable to access the account.

Captain Miller reports the loss of the amount is substantial, but unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.