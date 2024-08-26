Coyote Weight Room to Reopen Thursday

SALINA, Kan. — Kansas Wesleyan’s weight room — the Everett Morgan Strength Training Center — will host a soft opening on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 1 p.m.

The weight room is opening after a complete renovation, including branded weights, new equipment and the construction of an office for the university’s first full-time strength and conditioning coach. Custom racks, benches, dumbbells, new flooring, cardio equipment, TVs and a new sound system are all being installed, with the expectation that KWU will have one of the best strength and conditioning facilities in the NAIA.

“This is another feather in the cap of Kansas Wesleyan,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of advancement and university operations. “Numerous supporters have come together to help fund this project, which will better the physical development and preparation of countless Coyotes. We look forward to this space being an important part of the KWU experience!”

The Everett Morgan Strength Training Center is a vital part of the KWU lifestyle, as it serves a critical role for both athletics and the entirety of the KWU student body. It is also used as an academic lab.

“A large number of supporters have worked to make this possible,” said Oliver. “Business and individual donors helped light the fire at Night with the Yotes, while the Kieborz family, Mac Steele, Salina Regional Health Center, Bob Meyer and Marla and Lee Beikman were particularly vital in getting it across the finish line. There will be small pieces added after Thursday’s event, but the facility will be ready for Coyotes to use, and we couldn’t be more excited!”

For more information on Kansas Wesleyan University, please visit www.kwu.edu/news. For additional information on KWU Athletics, visit www.kwucoyotes.com.