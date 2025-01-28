Cowboys Win 3rd Straight; Cowgirls Fall to #2 Halstead

pictured is Weston Rock, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

The Abilene High School basketball teams returned home for the first time in 42 days Tuesday night in makeup games with Halstead. The games were originally scheduled for January 7. Abilene last played at home on December 17 vs Clay Center. The matchup between Abilene and Halstead, is believed to be the first meeting in their history with records dating back to the mid 60’s

#2 Halstead 54 Abilene Cowgirls 37

ABILENE: The Halstead Lady Dragons improved to 10-0 on the season with a 54-37 victory over Abilene. Halstead, ranked #2 in Class 3A behind Hesston, had not played since January 16. The Lady Dragons will now play 4 more games through February 4. They will participate in the Haven girl’s tournament Thursday through Saturday.

In Tuesday’s game, Halstead used a suffocating defense that turned into many fast break opportunities and easy buckets. The Lady Dragons led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter and had 9 different players score. They were led by Onnyka Nedich, who finished with 10 points.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 8 17 29 37 (2-9)

𝗛𝗮𝗹𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗱 18 29 44 54 (10-0)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Renatta Heintz 10, Tessa Herrman 9, Bentley Strickland 6, Kinzie Crump 5, Layla Pickering 4, Klovis Stover 2

𝗛𝗮𝗹𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗱: Onnyka Nedich 10, Addisen Wills 9, Dalina Schutte 8, Piper Schroeder 7, Jordy Schroeder 6, Kaci Young 4, Tess Williams 2, Ainsley Farmer 1

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Senior – Renatta Heintz, tied career high with 10 pts

#8 Cowboys 68 Halstead 52

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowboys jumped out to a 17-2 lead Tuesday night and wouldn’t look back. Abilene continued to pull away and led by as many as 25 in the final quarter. The Cowboys posted their third straight win and improved to 8-3 with the victory.

The Cowboys had three players in double figures Tyler Holloway 17, Ian Crump 17 and Thomas Keener 11. Halstead fell to 6-7 with the loss and were led by Senior, Kohen Corona, who finished with 26 points. The 26 points were the second most scored by an Abilene opponent this season.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 20 38 51 68 (8-3)

𝗛𝗮𝗹𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗱 9 20 33 52 (6-7)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Tyler Holloway 17, Ian Crump 17, Thomas Keener 11, Taygen Funston 8, Weston Crump 6, Jackson Green 4, Levi Evans 3, Kolt Becker 2

𝗛𝗮𝗹𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗱: Kohen Corona 26, Keaston Shields 11, Noah Diehl 8, Joey Millspaugh 4, Grayson Swift 3

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Senior – Tyler Hollway 17 points

Senior – Ian Crump 17 points

Senior – Thomas Keener a career high with 11 pts