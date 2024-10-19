Cowboys Get Back on Track in Win Over El Dorado 38-7

Pictured is QB Taygen Funston and Lane Hokeman, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

EL DORADO: The Abilene Cowboys snapped a 3 game losing streak with their 38-7 victory over El Dorado Friday night. Abilene improved to 3-4 on the season while the Wildcats fell to 0-7. El Dorado has now lost 17 straight games dating back to 2022.

Friday night, Abilene got off to a fast start as they scored on 5 of their first 6 possessions. The Cowboys led 7-0 at the end of the opening quarter, 19-0 at halftime and 32-0 after 3 quarters.

Abilene got big games from the Junior Quarterback/Running Back tandem of Taygen Funston and Lane Hoekman. The Cowboys ran for 194 yards on the night. Hoekman finished with 15 carries for 94 yards and 2 touchdowns. Hoekman scored on runs 8 and 2 yards. Funston finished with 14 carries for 80 yards and 2 touchdowns. He scored on 2 runs of 3 yards a piece. Funston was also sharp throwing the football as he finished 9-11 for 161 yards. Senior, Aaron Hartman was on point. He was 4-4 for 28 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown was thrown to Junior, Nolan Wilkens. Funston and Hartman’s favorite target of the night was Senior, Weston Rock. He finished with 5 catches for 104 yards. The biggest positive is that the Cowboys had 0 turnovers. Abilene has had only 1 turnover in their 3 wins but 17 turnovers in their 4 losses.

Funston, Hoekman and the Abilene offensive line were the players of the game. The line is made up of Tyler Holloway, Devin Alvarez, Canyn Taylor, Pierce Casteel and Jalen Robinson. The defensive P.O.G. was Kash Hargrave, who scored the first touchdown of the 3rd quarter on a pick-6 of around 25 yards. It was his first varsity touchdown of his career.

Abilene will now travel to Wamego next week. The Red Raiders defeated Clay Center 28-12 Friday night and are 6-1, 4-1 on the season.