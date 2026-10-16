Cougars Stand Tall at the Goal Line Once More, Win Fifth Straight Game

Picture courtesy of Camden Augustine

FINAL: SALINA SOUTH 22 CAMPUS 20

For the second consecutive game the Salina South Cougars had a key defensive play at the goal line to secure a victory, this time a 22-20 win over the Campus Colts on Friday night.

The entire night was a tense affair as Salina South never trailed, but also never held more than a two possession lead for the entire game.

Salina South used a short field to score their first touchdown, as they only had to go 26 yards to reach the endzone, scoring on an Armane Redmond 2-yard touchdown run.

After another three and out by Campus on offense the Cougars were set up with a short field once more and used it to their advantage, going 33 yards to the endzone as Redmond capped off the drive with another touchdown run, this one from 12 yards out.

Following Redmond’s touchdown Campus was hit by two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, one on cornerback Emauni Buncome and the other on head coach Cody Peabody, which allowed Salina South a short one yard for a two-point conversion attempt to give them a 15-0 lead.

The penalties seemed to wake up the Colts however, as they scored on their very next offensive play with a 68-yard touchdown run by running back Ja’Myias Caldwell to cut the deficit to 15-7.

The two teams traded punts, and even fumbles, in the second quarter as the score remained close. Salina South was able to put another score on the board at the end of the half, as Redmond hauled in a 16-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Izzy Telles to give the Cougars a 22-7 lead entering the break.

As the second half rolled on it was the Cougar defense that kept them in the game as the offense struggled. Campus scored once in the third quarter on a one-yard touchdown run by D’Anthonni Crider, trimming the deficit to 22-14 entering the fourth quarter.

It was a dramatic final quarter as Campus attempted to finish their comeback. The Colts had back-to-back possessions with a 4th and 1 opportunity to keep the drive alive, and both times the Salina South Cougars defense stood tall and forced the Colts to turn the ball over on downs.

Salina South could not take advantage offensively however, and Campus had one final drive to try and tie the game as they took over on their own 24-yard line with 2:06 to play.

Campus drove down the field thanks to the arm of quarterback Tatum Miller, who was able to find running back Amere Williams wide open down the middle of the field for a 27-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to two points with 37 seconds to play. Campus lined up for the two-point conversion and Miller rolled out to his left, trying to find an open receiver, but was unable to complete the pass and the Colts remained down by two points with the need to recover an onside kick to keep the game alive.

Kicker Reese Taylor popped a short kick up near the sideline to try and give his team a chance to recover, but Cougar receiver Noah Hines was able to secure the loose ball and ice the game for the Cougars.

With the win Salina South moves to 6-1 on the season, their first time winning more than five games in a season since 2014. Campus falls to 0-7 with the loss.

Salina South will now head home for a matchup with the Derby Panthers on Senior Day next Friday night.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND HVAC PLAYER OF THE GAME

Armane Redmond