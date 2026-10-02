Cougars Roll Past Bulldogs For Third Straight Win

FINAL:

SALINA SOUTH 42

ARK CITY 15

The Salina South Cougars continued their incredible start to the season with another win on Friday night, this time on the road as they took down the Ark City Bulldogs 42-15. This was a daunting test on-paper for the Cougar defense, as the Bulldogs had scored over 40 points in each of their last three games and were averaging 39.5 points per game. The Cougar defense more than met that challenge however, as they held Ark City to just 15 points, the Cougars’ third straight game holding an opponent under 20 points.

Both teams traded punts on their opening possessions, and then the Cougars took firm control the rest of the first half. Salina South scored three consecutive touchdowns following that opening drive punt, helped by back-to-back interceptions of Bulldog quarterback Brake Ruyle. That outburst led Salina South to hold a 21-0 lead after just a single quarter of play.

Running back Armane Redmond scored the first two touchdowns of the night, the first a three-yard score following a 73-yard scamper that put the Cougars on the doorstep of the endzone. Redmond scored again just two plays later following the first of Ruyle’s interceptions, this time from 10 yards out. Jay Curtis then got in on the action with a 19-yard touchdown reception of his own to build the Cougar lead.

The Cougar offense slowed down slightly in the second quarter scoring just one touchdown on a 43-yard Noah Hines reception, but the defense continued their strong form as they intercepted Ruyle for a third time in the first half and also forced a punt. All the momentum seemed on the side of Salina South as they led 28-0 at the break.

The second half was much the same as the first, with the Cougar aerial attack working in full force. Quarterback Izzy Telles tallied 154 passing yards in just the second half to go with a pair of touchdown passes, including a touchdown pass on the very first offensive play of the half for Salina South as Redmond took a Telles swing pass 60 yards to the endzone.

On the ensuing Ark City possession the Bulldogs were able to drive the ball into the red zone for the first time on the night, but Ruyle took a chance and got burned again as he threw his fourth interception of the night to defensive back Slade Pickerill who was downed at the Cougar one-yard line.

With 99 yards to the endzone it looked like Ark City might find a way to slow the Cougars down, but Salina South would not be stopped as Jay Curtis took a screen pass from Telles 71 yards to the endzone for his second touchdown of the night.

The Bulldogs were able to salvage a few scores on the night, one through the air as Ruyle connected with Trevin Miller for a 30-yard score and then running back Xavier Lawler scored from four yards out following a Salina South safety for the final score of the night.

The Cougars also picked up one more interception in the fourth quarter, their fifth interception of the night off of Brake Ruyle.

Offensively Izzy Telles finished the game with 365 passing yards to go along with four touchdown passes and no turnovers. His outstanding game was matched by his backfield mate, as Armane Redmond took just 14 total offensive touches (12 rushes, two receptions) and turned them into 219 total yards of offense and three touchdowns.

With the win Salina South improves to 4-1 on the season, their first time achieving more than three wins in a season since the Cougars went 5-5 in 2015. Up next for Salina South is a matchup with the Maize South Mavericks at home in Salina on Friday night.

CITY PLUMBING, HEATING, AND HVAC CO-PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Izzy Telles

Armane Redmond