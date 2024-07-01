Cost Share Assistance Available for Water Efficiency Technology

The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Conservation (KDA–DOC) is pleased to announce the availability of funds in the form of cost share assistance and incentive payments to assist commercial feedlots and dairy operations with livestock water efficiency technology. The Kansas Livestock Water Efficiency Pilot Project is part of the state’s ongoing effort to encourage water conservation and to seek solutions for water challenges in the state.

This initiative is designed to enhance and/or upgrade current large-scale livestock watering systems in commercial feedlots and dairies by providing cost share assistance for practices such as upgrading to high efficiency livestock waterers and water recycling systems.

KDA–DOC will accept applications through the close of business Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Equipment purchases and subscriptions made before application approval by KDA–DOC are not eligible for this initiative. Eligible applicants must hold a current livestock water right with the state of Kansas.

Funding is provided through appropriation from the State Water Plan Fund and the program is administered by KDA–DOC in consultation with the State Conservation Commission.

Applications for this irrigation technology cost share funding must be made through KDA–DOC. Find more information about the project including the application and more details about funding eligibility at www.agriculture.ks.gov/DOCLivestockWater or email Dave Jones at [email protected].