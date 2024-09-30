Conner named KCAC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week

Grace Conner of Kansas Wesleyan University has earned this week’s KCAC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week honor, the conference office announced Monday. Student-athletes are selected for their performances from Sept. 23-29 by a vote of conference sports information directors. All KCAC Player of the Week honors are presented by Equity Bank.

Conner had a phenomenal week for the Coyotes, as KWU posted two wins to stay unbeaten in the KCAC and get all the way back to .500 overall. In the win over McPherson, Conner had two goals and three assists, having a hand in five of KWU’s eight goals in the match. Against Ottawa, Conner had two goals, helping the Coyotes defeat the Braves 3-2. She recorded 11 offensive points on the week with four goals and three assists.

Offensive Player of the Week

Grace Conner – Kansas Wesleyan University

Sr. | M | Ogden, Utah