COLLEGE – MIAA Winter Week 4 Recap

Two weeks into the 2026 winter regular season the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association has seven basketball teams still protecting undefeated seasons.

The MIAA has five men’s basketball teams still undefeated and two, Fort Hays State and Central Oklahoma, undefeated on the women’s side.

Arkansas Fort Smith and Missouri Western lead the MIAA men’s basketball standings with identical 3-0, 0-0 records while Emporia State, Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State are each 2-0, 0-0.

Fort Hays State and Central Oklahoma are both 3-0 to lead the MIAA women’s basketball standings.

The MIAA men’s and women’s wrestling teams have also seen action early in the season, with most action taking place in different tournaments around the area.

Here is a look at what each MIAA winter team has done this past week, to open the season or when they are scheduled to begin the season:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 78-64 against Arkansas Tech on Monday. The Lady Lions defeated Arkansas Monticello 58-56 on Friday. The Lady Lions defeated Southern Arkansas 56-53 on Saturday. … The Lion men’s basketball team defeated College of the Ozarks 81-54 on Monday. The Lions defeated East Central 69-48 on Friday. The Lions defeated Southern Arkansas 93-79 on Saturday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies basketball team defeated Missouri-St. Louis 62-38 on Monday. The Jennies lost 82-74 against Augustana on Friday. The Jennies lost 83-76 against U. Mary on Saturday. … The Mule basketball team lost 83-73 against Southern Arkansas on Friday. The Mules lost 81-51 against East Central on Saturday. … The Mule wrestling team will return to the mat on Saturday when the host the Central Missouri Open.

Central Oklahoma

The Lady Bronco basketball team defeated Southwestern Christian 85-29 on Monday. The Lady Broncos defeated Henderson State 72-51 on Thursday. The Lady Broncos defeated Ouachita Baptist 98-44 on Friday. … The Bronco men’s basketball team defeated Texas A&M Texarkana 88-65 on Monday. The Broncos defeated Minnesota-Crookston 69-60 on Friday. The Broncos defeated Oklahoma Christian 65-64 on Saturday. … The Bronco men’s wrestling team defeated Augustana 23-18 on Sunday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet basketball team lost 69-68 against Ouachita Baptist on Thursday. The Lady Hornets lost 86-70 against Henderson State on Friday. … The Hornet men’s basketball team defeated Minnesota-Duluth 78-69 on Friday. The Hornets defeated Bemidji State 72-68 on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Tabor 58-52 on Monday. The Lady Tigers defeated Drury 68-66 on Friday. The Lady Tigers defeated Southwest Baptist 71-61 on Saturday. … The Tiger men’s basketball team defeated Southwest Minnesota State 54-53 on Friday. The Tigers lost 75-69 against Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team defeated Northeastern State 34-9 on Wednesday. The Lady Tigers competed in the Missouri Valley Open on Friday. … The Tiger men’s wrestling team competed in the Fort Hays State Duals on Friday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet basketball team lost 78-70 against Rockhurst on Monday. The Lady Jets lost 85-55 against Southern Arkansas on Friday. The Lady Jets lost 70-66 against Arkansas Monticello on Saturday. … The Jet men’s basketball team lost 89-62 against Missouri State on Tuesday. The Jets defeated Southwestern Oklahoma State 69-64 on Friday. The Jets defeated Arkansas Tech 70-67 on Saturday. … The Jet men’s wrestling team will return to the mat on Saturday in the Central Missouri Open.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Cottey College 111-35 on Monday. The Lady Lions lost 81-76 against U. Mary on Friday. The Lady Lions defeated Augustana 99-51 on Saturday. … The Lion men’s basketball team defeated Arkansas Tech 68-54 on Friday. The Lions defeated Southwestern Christian 79-68 on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon basketball team defeated Northern State 68-65 on Friday. The Lady Griffons lost 73-70 against Minnesota-Crookston on Saturday. … The Griffon men’s basketball team defeated Quincy 103-70 on Monday. The Griffons defeated St. Cloud State 91-76 on Friday. The Griffons defeated Northern State 68-65 on Friday. The Griffons defeated Minnesota-Duluth 78-63 on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper basketball team lost 63-60 against Sioux Falls on Monday. The Lady Lopers defeated Minnesota Crookston 67-59 on Friday. The Lady Lopers lost 62-59 against Northern State on Saturday. … The Loper men’s basketball team lost 75-63 against Wayne State on Monday. The Lopers lost 90-77 against Concordia-St. Paul on Friday. The Lopers lost 77-67 against Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday. … The Loper men’s wrestling team defeated Chadron State 36-3 on Thursday. The Lopers competed in the Grand View Open on Saturday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk basketball team defeated Southwestern Oklahoma State 70-68 on Friday. The Lady Riverhawks defeated Oklahoma Baptist 61-59 on Saturday. … The Riverhawk men’s basketball team defeated Texas A&M Kingsville 73-70 on Friday. The Riverhawks lost 66-63 against Henderson State on Saturday. … The Lady Riverhawk wrestling team lost 34-9 against Fort Hays State on Wednesday. … The Riverhawk men’s wrestling team competed in the Fort Hays State duals on Friday. The Riverhawks competed in the Drury Open on Sunday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat basketball team defeated Lincoln 62-42 on Monday. The Lady Bearcats lost 79-67 against Southwest Minnesota State on Friday. The Lady Bearcats lost 61-43 against St. Cloud State on Saturday. … The Bearcat men’s basketball team lost 92-85 against William Jewell on Monday. The Bearcats lost 96-93 against Bemidji State on Friday. The Bearcats lost 102-79 against St. Cloud State on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla basketball team lost 75-49 against Southwestern Oklahoma on Monday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Southwest Baptist 77-39 on Friday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Drury 68-62 on Saturday. … The Gorilla men’s basketball team defeated Sioux Falls 84-76 on Friday. The Gorillas defeated Minnesota State 71-63 on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat basketball team lost 61-50 against Oral Roberts on Monday. The Lady Hilcats lost 58-56 against Oklahoma Baptist on Friday. The Lady Hillcats lost 64-62 against Southwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday. … The Hillcat men’s basketball team lost 76-64 against Henderson State on Friday. The Hillcats lost 70-69 against Texas A&M Kingsville on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod basketball team lost 70-68 against St. Cloud State on Friday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Southern Minnesota 76-73 on Saturday. … Men’s Basketball – The Ichabod men’s basketball team defeated Minnesota State 96-88 on Friday. The Ichabod defeated Minnesota State-Mankato 83-67 on Saturday.

2026-27 MIAA Men’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Ark. F. Smith 0 0 3 0

Mo. Western 0 0 3 0

Emporia State 0 0 2 0

Mo. Southern 0 0 2 0

Pittsburg State 0 0 2 0

Washburn 0 0 3 1

Newman 0 0 2 1

Central Okla. 0 0 4 2

Fort Hays State 0 0 1 1

NE State 0 0 1 1

Rogers State 0 0 0 2

Neb. Kearney 0 0 0 3

NW Missouri St. 0 0 0 3

Central Mo. 0 0 0 4

2026-27 MIAA Women’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Fort Hays State 0 0 3 0

Cent. Oklahoma 0 0 3 0

NE State 0 0 3 1

Ark. F. Smith 0 0 2 1

Mo. Southern 0 0 2 1

Pittsburg State 0 0 2 1

Cent. Missouri 0 0 3 3

Washburn 0 0 1 1

Neb. Kearney 0 0 1 2

NW Missouri 0 0 1 2

Mo. Western 0 0 1 3

Emporia State 0 0 0 2

Newman 0 0 0 3

Rogers State 0 0 0 3