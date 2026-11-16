“Warm Hearts” Program Warms Family’s Home

For a Salina family the changing seasons no longer bring the underlying anxiety of an unreliable, decades-old furnace. As the inaugural recipients of Callabresi Heating & Cooling’s newly launched Warm Hearts program,Hattie and Morgan Perez and their young son, Arthur recently received a complete, brand-new heating and air conditioning system completely free of charge.

According to Callabresi, the program was created to support deserving local households. They selected the Perez family after reviewing community nominations and visiting finalists.

The nomination was submitted by Christi Perez, who highlighted the heavy load carried by her son and daughter-in-law. Arthur was born with significant medical challenges, requiring continuous, specialized care and ongoing therapy at home. While Hattie manages Arthur’s day-to-regulated care around the clock, Morgan works two jobs to support the household. Compounding their daily challenges was a failing heating system that was more than 35 years old.

After reviewing the family’s circumstances and inspecting their aging equipment, the Warm Hearts committee chose to go a step further than originally planned. Rather than just replacing the furnace, Callabresi provided both a new high-efficiency Trane heating and a central air conditioning system, covering all equipment and installation costs.

Callabresi technicians completed the installation at the Perez home.

“This just takes so much off our plate,” Hattie Perez shared following the installation. “We’re just so incredibly grateful. With everything we have going on with Arthur, knowing that we won’t have to worry about our heating and air conditioning is such a huge weight off our shoulders.”

Scott Krous, Callabresi Heating & Cooling division manager and a member of the Warm Hearts selection committee, noted that the initiative was built with a clear goal in mind: to step up and make a tangible, meaningful difference for a local family when they need it most. Callabresi operates as part of Superior Contracting & Manufacturing Services Co., a 100% employee-owned company deeply rooted in the region.

For the Perez family, the gift offers more than just comfortable indoor temperatures, it provides peace of mind as they focus on what matters most.