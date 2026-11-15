“Pink Friday” to Support Small Businesses

The holiday season is rapidly approaching, and businesses in Salina and Abilene are gearing up for a celebration of community and local commerce with the arrival of “Pink Friday” this coming on Friday, November 20th.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Friday, November 20, is Pink Friday. It’s a nationwide celebration encouraging shoppers to support small businesses before the traditional Black Friday shopping rush.

The message is simple: Shop Local First. In Abilene, that means giving hometown businesses the first opportunity to earn your holiday shopping dollars.

From one-of-a-kind gifts and fashionable finds to home décor, specialty foods, and gift certificates, Abilene’s locally owned businesses offer plenty of opportunities to check names off holiday shopping lists. Unlike online shopping, there’s no waiting for packages, worrying about delivery dates, or wondering whether a purchase will look like the picture.

Even better, there’s a real person behind the counter who appreciates your business.

Pink Friday isn’t about asking shoppers to spend more money. It’s about encouraging them to think about where they spend the money they’ve already planned to spend.

Every purchase at a locally owned business helps support the people who make Abilene a great place to live, work, and visit.

These are the business owners who sponsor youth activities, donate to community fundraisers, support local events, employ neighbors, and help make downtown and commercial districts welcoming places to explore.

They’re not just businesses. They’re part of the community.

While shopping online might be convenient, there’s something special about walking into a local store, discovering the perfect gift, and knowing that purchase supports someone who has invested in Abilene.

Businesses throughout Downtown Salina and Abilene are participating in Pink Friday.