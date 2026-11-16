SNAP Back This Week

The Salina Area United Way is putting out a call for community volunteers to help fill remaining shifts for its upcoming “Snap Back Against Hunger” community food and resource fair at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. The community food and resource fair is scheduled for Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. Set up begins Monday.

Organizers are working to bag and distribute groceries to hundreds of local families and children ahead of Thanksgiving. Volunteers are needed across two shifts Monday and Tuesday:

Monday, November 16 (1–4 p.m.): Volunteers will assist with event setup and bagging groceries.

Tuesday, November 17 (4–8 p.m.): Volunteers will welcome attendees and hand out groceries during the distribution event.

In addition to grocery distribution, any extra volunteers will have the opportunity to assist Be The Village Boutique, which is being sponsored by the United Way to be onsite during Tuesday evening’s event.

Organizers are encouraging community members to grab a friend and sign up for a few hours to help make an impact. Those interested in volunteering can register online or reach out directly to the Salina Area United Way with questions.

SNAP Back Against Hunger is a free community food and resource fair hosted by the Salina Area United Way.

Originally launched in November 2025 as an emergency response to support local families affected by a federal government shutdown and a pause in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, the initiative helped roughly 350 households and distributed nearly 15,000 pounds of food in its inaugural year.

The event returns Tuesday to help local families offset the rising costs of groceries and everyday household essentials ahead of the holidays. Attending families receive:

Groceries and non-perishable food gathered through local business collection drives and organizational purchases.

Children’s winter clothing at no cost, provided through Be the Village Boutique (sponsored by the Salina Area United Way).

Hats and gloves supplied by Salina Shares , alongside hygiene products (while supplies last).

On-site support services, connecting families directly with local nonprofits, agencies, and assistance programs.

While family preregistration is encouraged, the event is open to the public and relies on local businesses, sponsors, food drop-off sites, and community volunteers.