COLLEGE – MIAA Fall Week 14 Recap

The 2026 fall regular season is complete for the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association, but the MIAA still has two multiple teams still alive in the end of season national tournaments.

The MIAA will be represented by Washburn and Northwest Missouri State in the NCAA II national football playoffs along with multiple volleyball, women’s soccer teams and Fort Hays State in men’s soccer.

Northwest Missouri State defeated Pittsburg State 45-7 on Saturday to secure the 2026 MIAA’s regular season football championship with a 9-1, 8-1 record.

Washburn finished the season with an 8-2, 7-2 record to finish in 2nd place in the MIAA football standings, while Emporia State finished in 3rd with an 8-3, 6-3 record and Central Missouri finished in 4th place with a 7-4, 6-3 record.

Pittsburg State won the MIAA volleyball tournament on Saturday with a 3-1 victory against Central Oklahoma in the championship match.

The MIAA had four teams qualify for the NCAA II national tournament in women’s soccer, all four won their opening round matches on Friday, which set up two intra-MIAA matches in the 2nd round, which Pittsburg State and Washbun won, setting up an intra-MIAA showdown in the 3rd round on Friday between Washburn and Pittsburg State

Fort Hays State was the lone MIAA men’s soccer team to qualify for the national tournament, and the Tigers kept the MIAA men’s soccer season alive on Sunday with a 4-0 victory against Lake Erie in the opening round.

Here is a look at when each MIAA school did in soccer, football and volleyball this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with an 18-14, 4-11 record.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies volleyball team finished the season with a 15-14, 7-9 record. … The Jennies soccer team defeated U. Mary 5-0 on Friday in the first round of the national tournament. The Jennies lost 1-0 against Washburn in the 2nd round on Sunday. … The Mule football team defeated Nebraska Kearney 52-18 on Saturday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco volleyball team defeated Emporia State 3-2 on Thursday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. The Lady Broncos defeated Fort Hays State 3-2 in the semifinals on Friday. The Lady Broncos lost 3-1 against Pittsburg State on Saturday. … The Lady Bronco soccer team finished the season with a 10-6-3, 7-2-3 record. … The Bronco football team defeated Missouri Western 30-24 on Saturday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team lost 3-2 against Central Oklahoma on Thursday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. … The Lady Hornet soccer team finished the season with a 9-6-5, 5-3-4 record. … The Hornet football team lost 22-17 against Fort Hays State on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team defeated Nebraska Kearney 3-2 on Thursday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. The Lady Tigers lost 3-2 against Central Oklahoma in the semifinals on Friday. … The Lady Tiger soccer team finished the season with a 2-11-5, 0-9-4 record. … The Tiger men’s soccer team defeated Lake Erie 3-0 on Sunday in the 1st round of the NCAA II national tournament. … The Tiger football team defeated Emporia State 22-17 on Saturday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team finished the season with a 9-21, 4-13 record. … The Lady Jet soccer team finished the season with a 2-13-3, 2-9-1 record. … The Jet men’s soccer team finished the season with a 5-11-2, 1-4-1 record.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with an 8-18, 2-13 record. … The Lady Lion soccer team finished the season with a 4-9-4, 3-7-3 record. … The Lion football team lost 28-20 against Washburn on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 3-1 on Thursday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. The Lady Griffons lost 3-1 against Pittsburg State on Friday. … The Lady Griffon soccer team defeated Minnesota State 2-1 on Friday in the opening round of the national tournament. The Lady Griffons lost 4-0 against Pittsburg State in the 2nd round on Sunday. … The Griffon football team lost 30-24 against Central Oklahoma on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team lost 3-2 against Fort Hays State on Thursday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. … The Lady Loper soccer team finished the season with a 3-10-5, 1-8-3 record. … The Loper football team lost 52-18 against Central Missouri on Saturday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk volleyball team finished the season with a 0-28, 0-15 record. … The Lady Riverhawk soccer team finished the season with a 9-8-3, 6-6-2 record. … The Riverhawk men’s soccer team finished the season with a 9-10-0, 2-4-0 record.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team lost 3-1 against Missouri Western on Thursday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team finished the season with a 5-10-2, 5-6-2 record. … The Bearcat football team defeated Pittsburg State 45-7 on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team defeated Washburn 3-0 on Thursday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. The Lady Gorillas defeated Missouri Western 3-1 on Friday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Central Oklahoma 3-1 on Saturday in the championship match. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team defeated Northern State 1-0 on Friday in the first round of the national tournament. The Lady Gorillas defeated Missouri Western 4-0 in the 2nd round on Sunday. … The Gorilla football team lost 45-7 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat soccer team finished the season with a 5-9-3, 3-8-1 record. … The Hillcat men’s soccer team finished the season with a 9-4-5, 2-2-2 record.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team lost 3-0 against Pittsburg State on Thursday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team defeated Southwestern Oklahoma State 4-1 on Friday in the opening round of the national tournament. The Lady Ichabod defeated Central Missouri 1-0 in the 2nd round on Sunday. … The Ichabod football team defeated Missouri Southern 28-20 on Saturday.

2026 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

NW Missouri 9 1 8 1

Washburn 8 2 7 2

Emporia St. 8 3 6 3

Cent. Missouri 7 4 6 3

Pittsburg St. 4 7 4 5

Cent. Okla. 5 6 4 5

Mo. Southern 4 7 3 6

Fort Hays 4 7 3 6

Mo. Western 3 8 2 7

Neb. Kearney 2 9 2 7

Saturday, November 14

Central Missouri 52, Nebraska Kearney 18

Central Oklahoma 30, Missouri Western 24

Fort Hays State 22, Emporia 17

Washburn 28, Missouri Southern 20

Northwest Missouri State 45, Pittsburg State 7

Saturday, November 21

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2026 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Neb. Kearney 27 3 14 1

Emporia St. 24 5 13 3

Mo. Western 23 5 12 3

Washburn 23 7 12 4

Cent. Okla. 23 8 11 4

Pittsburg St. 25 8 9 6

Cent. Missouri 15 14 7 9

NW Missouri 9 16 6 10

Fort Hays 19 13 6 9

Ark. Ft. Smith 18 14 4 11

Kan. Newman 9 21 4 13

Mo. Southern 8 18 2 13

NE State 0 28 0 15

2026 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Washburn 16 0 4 10 0 3

Cent. Missouri 14 1 4 8 0 4

Pittsburg St. 17 0 5 8 0 5

Cent. Oklahoma 10 6 3 7 2 3

Emporia St. 9 6 5 5 3 4

Mo. Western 9 5 7 5 3 4

NW Missouri 5 10 2 5 6 2

Mo. Southern 4 9 4 3 7 3

Rogers State 5 9 3 3 8 1

Kan. Newman 2 13 3 2 9 1

Neb. Kearney 3 10 5 1 8 3

Fort Hays 2 11 5 0 9 4

2026 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Fort Hays 16 1 3 5 0 1

Rogers State 9 4 5 2 2 2

NE State 9 10 0 2 4 0

Kan. Newman 5 11 2 1 4 1