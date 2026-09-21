COLLEGE – MIAA Fall Week 6 Recap

The fourth week of football is completed in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association and after four weeks, the Emporia State Hornets are in 1st place with a 4-0, 2-0 record while Northwest Missouri State is in 2nd place with a 3-0, 2-0 record.

Central Missouri and Fort Hays State share 3rd and 4th place in the MIAA football standings with identical 2-1, 1-0 records.

Emporia State and Nebraska Kearney are currently tied for 1st place in the MIAA volleyball standings with identical 13-1, 2-0 records. Missouri Western is in 3rd place with a 12-1, 2-0 record, followed by Central Missouri at 9-5, 2-0 and Northwest Missouri State at 5-6, 2-0.

Pittsburg State is in 1st place in the MIAA women’s soccer standings with an 8-0-0, 3-0-0 record while Rogers State is in 2nd at 4-1-2, 2-0-0, followed by Emporia State (5-2-1, 2-0-0) and Central Missouri (6-0-0, 1-0-0).

Fort Hays State is in 1st place in the MIAA men’s soccer standings with a 4-1-2, 2-0-0 record, followed by Rogers State at 5-2-1, 1-1-0, Kansas Newman (2-6-0, 1-1-0) and Northeastern State (1-6-0, 0-2-0).

Here is a look at how MIAA school did in soccer, football and volleyball this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion volleyball team opened MIAA play on Friday losing 3-0 against Central Missouri. The Lady Lions defeated Missouri Southern 3-0 on Saturday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies volleyball team lost 3-1 against Rockhurst on Tuesday. The Jennies defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 3-0 on Friday. The Jennies defeated Northeastern State 3-0 on Saturday. … The Jennies soccer team defeated Kansas Newman 4-0 on Sunday. … The Griffon football team has a record of 2-1, 1-0 and had an off week this past Saturday. The Griffons will return to action this Saturday against Missouri Southern.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco volleyball team lost a MIAA match 3-2 against Northwest Missouri State on Thursday. The Lady Broncos lost 3-0 against Missouri Western on Friday. … The Lady Bronco soccer team tied Missouri Western 1-1 on Friday. The Lady Broncos defeated Northwest Missouri State 2-0 on Sunday. … The Bronco football team lost 14-10 against Washburn on Saturday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team defeated Pittsburg State 3-2 on Friday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team defeated Oklahoma Baptist 5-1 on Monday. The Lady Hornets defeated Nebraska Kearney 3-1 on Friday. The Lady Hornets defeated Fort Hays State 3-0 on Sunday. … The Hornet football team defeated Nebraska Kearney 18-9 on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team lost its MIAA season opener on Wednesday, losing 3-0 against Nebraska Kearney. The Lady Tigers lost 3-0 against Washburn on Friday. … The Lady Tiger soccer team lost 3-0 against Rogers State on Friday. The Lady Tigers lost 3-0 against Northeastern State on Saturday. The Lady Tigers lost 3-0 against Emporia State on Sunday. … The Tiger men’s soccer team defeated Rogers State 2-0 on Thursday. The Tigers defeated Northeastern State 2-1 on Saturday. … The Tiger football team defeated Pittsburg State 42-17 on Saturday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team defeated Friends 3-2 on Wednesday. The Lady Jets lost 3-1 against Northwest Missouri State on Friday. The Lady Jets lost 3-0 against Missouri Western on Saturday. … The Lady Jet soccer team lost 3-0 against Pittsburg State on Friday. The Lady Jets lost 4-0 against Central Missouri on Sunday. … The Jet men’s soccer team lost 3-1 against Rogers State on Saturday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team defeated Northeastern State 3-1 on Friday. The Lady Lions lost 3-0 against Arkansas Fort Smith on Saturday. … The Lady Lion soccer team lost 6-1 against Washburn on Friday. … The Lion football team lost 65-3 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team defeated Central Oklahoma 3-0 on Friday. The Griffons defeated Kansas Newman 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Griffon soccer team tied Central Oklahoma 1-1 on Friday. The Lady Griffons defeated Northeastern State 1-0 on Sunday. … The Griffon football team is 1-2, 0-1 this season and had the week off. They will return to the field on Saturday against Fort Hays State.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team won their MIAA season opener on Wednesday, defeating Fort Hays State 3-0. The Lady Lopers defeated Washburn 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Loper soccer team lost 3-1 against Emporia State on Friday. The Lady Lopers lost 2-0 against Rogers State on Sunday. … The Loper football team lost 18-9 against Emporia State on Saturday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk volleyball team lost 3-1 against Missouri Southern on Friday. The Lady Riverhawks lost 3-0 against Central Missouri on Saturday. … The Lady Riverhawk soccer team defeated Northwest Missouri State 2-1 on Friday. The Lady Riverhawks defeated Fort Hays State 3-0 on Saturday. The Lady Riverhawks lost 1-0 against Missouri Western on Sunday. … The Riverhawk men’s soccer team lost 1-0 against Kansas Newman on Thursday. The Riverhawks lost 2-1 against Fort Hays State on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team won a MIAA match against Central Oklahoma 3-2 on Thursday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Kansas Newman 3-1 on Friday. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team lost 2-1 against Northeastern State on Friday. The Lady Bearcats lost 2-0 against Central Oklahoma on Sunday. … The Bearcat football team defeated Missouri Southern 65-3 on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team lost 3-2 against Emporia State on Friday. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team defeated Kansas Newman 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Washburn 1-0 on Sunday. … The Gorilla football team lost 42-17 against Fort Hays State on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat soccer team defeated Fort Hays State 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Hillcats defeated Nebraska Kearney 2-0 on Sunday. … The Hillcat men’s soccer team lost 2-0 against Fort Hays State on Thursday. The Hillcats defeated Kansas Newman 3-1 on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team defeated Fort Hays State 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Ichabod lost 3-0 against Nebraska Kearney on Saturday. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team defeated Missouri Southern 6-1 on Friday. The Lady Ichabod lost 1-0 against Pittsburg State on Sunday. … The Ichabod football team defeated Central Oklahoma 14-10 on Saturday.

2026 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

NW Missouri 3 0 2 0

Emporia St. 4 0 2 0

Cent. Missouri 2 1 1 0

Fort Hays 2 1 1 0

Washburn 3 1 1 1

Mo. Southern 1 2 0 1

Cent. Okla. 1 2 0 1

Mo. Western 1 2 0 1

Neb. Kearney 0 3 0 1

Pittsburg St. 0 4 0 2

September 19

Washburn 14, Central Oklahoma 10

NW Missouri State 65, Missouri Southern 3

Emporia State 19, Nebraska Kearney 9

Fort Hays State 42, Pittsburg State 17

September 26

Central Missouri at Missouri Southern

Fort Hays State at Missouri Western

Northwest Missouri State at Central Oklahoma

Washburn at Nebraska Kearney

2026 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Emporia St. 13 1 2 0

Neb. Kearney 13 1 2 0

Mo. Western 12 1 2 0

Cent. Missouri 9 5 2 0

NW Missouri 5 6 2 0

Ark. Ft. Smith 12 3 1 1

Washburn 11 3 1 1

Mo. Southern 7 6 1 1

Pittsburg St. 11 2 0 1

Fort Hays 10 5 0 2

Cent. Okla. 10 5 0 2

NE State 0 13 0 2

Kan. Newman 4 10 0 3

2026 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Pittsburg St. 8 0 0 3 0 0

Rogers State 4 1 2 2 0 0

Emporia St. 5 2 1 2 0 0

Cent. Missouri 6 0 0 1 0 0

Mo. Western 4 0 3 1 0 1

Washburn 5 0 2 1 0 1

Cent. Oklahoma 4 3 1 1 0 1

Neb. Kearney 2 4 2 0 2 0

Kan. Newman 0 6 2 0 2 0

Mo. Southern 1 4 1 0 2 0

Fort Hays 2 5 1 0 3 0

NW Missouri 0 6 0 0 3 0

2026 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Fort Hays 4 1 2 2 0 0

Rogers State 5 2 1 1 1 0

Kan. Newman 2 6 0 1 1 0

NE State 1 6 0 0 2 0