COLLEGE – MIAA Fall Week 2 Recap

The first full fall athletic week in 2026 is now complete in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, and as is the case every year, there were numerous highs and lows in each sport at each school.

The first full week of MIAA football saw Fort Hays defeat Angelos State 35-14, Central Oklahoma defeated Texas Wesleyan 59-7, Emporia State defeated Minot State 36-30, Northwest Missouri State defeat Texas A&M Kingsville 38-3 and Washburn defeat Truman State 27-21.

Each fall MIAA team has seen its first competition this fall.

Here is a look at how MIAA school did in soccer, football and volleyball this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion volleyball team went 1-1 on Friday in the Henderson State tournament as they lost 3-0 against the University of Texas-Dallas and defeated Cameron 3-0. The Lady Lions went 1-1 on Saturday, losing 3-0 against Augustana and defeating Henderson State 3-1.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies volleyball team opened the season on Thursday with a 3-1 victory against Barry in the Bently tournament. The Jennies went 0-2 on Friday in the Bentley tournament as they lost 3-0 against Lynn and 3-2 against Bentley. The Jennies defeated Grand Valley State 3-2 on Saturday. … The Jennies soccer team opened the season on Thursday with a 1-0 victory against Missouri S & T. The Jennies defeated Drury 1-0 on Sunday. … The Mules football team opened the season on Thursday, suffering a 44-35 loss against Colorado State.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco volleyball team defeated Southern Arkansas 3-1 on Thursday in the opening round of the Southern Arkansas tournament. The Lady Broncos went 1-1 on Friday in the Southern Arkansas tournament as they defeated Arkansas Monticello 3-0 and lost 3-1 against the University of Texas-Tyler. The Lady Broncos defeated Texas A&M Kingsville 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Bronco soccer team lost 2-1 against Minnesota State on Friday. The Lady Broncos lost 2-0 against Augustana on Sunday. … The Bronco football team defeated Texas Wesleyan 59-7 on Thursday to open the 2026 season.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team opened the season on Thursday with a 3-1 victory against Minnesota State-Mankato in the opening round of the Ferris State tournament. The Lady Hornets went 1-1 on Friday in the Ferris State tournament as they defeated Illinois Springfield 3-1 and lost 3-0 against Ferris State. The Lady Hornets defeated Purdue Northwest 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team opened the season on Thursday kicking to a 1-1 tie with Drury. The Lady Hornets defeated Maryville 3-2 on Saturday. … The Hornet football opened the season on Thursday with a 36-30 victory against Minot State.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team defeated Truman State 3-1 on Thursday to open the season in the Fort Hays State tournament. The Lady Tigers went 2-0 on Friday in the Fort Hays tournament as they defeated Regis 3-0 and Midwestern State 3-0. The Lady Tigers defeated Eastern New Mexico 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Tiger soccer team defeated William Jewell 5-1 on Friday at Nebraska-Kearney. The Lady Tigers lost 3-1 against Rockhurst at Nebraska-Kearney on Sunday. … The Tiger men’s soccer team opened the season with a 4-1 victory against Rockhurst on Thursday. The Tigers lost 1-0 against Regis on Saturday. … The Tiger football team opened the season on Thursday with a 35-14 victory against Angelos State.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team went 0-2 on Friday in the Drury Invitational as they lost 3-2 against Minot State and 3-0 against Texas A&M International. The Lady Jet went 0-2 on Saturday, losing 3-1 against Southern Nazarene and 3-0 against Drury. … The Lady Jet soccer team kicked its way to a 1-1 tie with Northwestern Oklahoma State to open the season on Thursday. The Lady Jets tied Southwest Baptist 1-1 on Saturday. … The Jet men’s soccer team opened the season on Thursday with a 2-0 victory against William Jewell. The Jets lost 2-1 against Rockhurst on Saturday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team lost 3-1 against Southeastern Oklahoma State on Thursday in the opening match of the Missouri Southern tournament. The Lady Lions went 1-1 on Friday in the Missouri Southern tournament as they lost 3-2 against Missouri S&T and defeated Northwestern Oklahoma State 3-1. The Lady Lions lost 3-0 against Southwest Baptist on Saturday. …

Women’s Soccer – The Lady Lion soccer team defeated Lincoln 2-1 on Friday.

The Lion football team lost 30-23 against Midwestern State on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team went 2-0 on Friday in the Embry Riddle tournament as they defeated St. Edwards 2-0 and Embry Riddle 3-1. The Lady Griffons went 2-0 on Saturday, defeating Florida Southern 3-0 and Florida Tech 3-1. … The Lady Griffon soccer team kicked its way to a 0-0 tie with Bemidji State on Friday. The Lady Lions lost 3-2 against Missouri S&T on Sunday. … The Griffons football team opened the season on Thursday, suffering a 63-59 loss against Augustana.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team lost 3-0 against Colorado Mesa on Thursday in the opening round of the Dallas Classic. The Lady Lopers went 2-0 in the Dallas Classic on Friday as they defeated Biola U. 3-0 and Dallas Baptist 3-0. The Lady Lopers defeated Mississippi College 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Loper soccer team kicked its way to a 1-1 tie with Rockhurst on Friday. The Lady Lopers defeated William Jewell 2-0 on Sunday. … The Loper football team opened the season on Thursday, suffering 21-19 loss against Wayne State.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk volleyball team went 0-2 on Friday in the Missouri Southern tournament as they lost 3-0 against Missouri S&T and 3-0 against Southeastern Oklahoma State. The Lady Riverhawks went 0-2 on Saturday, losing 3-0 against Southern Baptist and 3-0 against Northwestern Oklahoma. … The Lady Riverhawk soccer team earned a 2-1 victory over Ouachita Baptist on Thursday to begin the 2026 season. … The Riverhawk men’s soccer team opened the season on Thursday, suffering a 2-1 loss against Missouri S & T. The Riverhawks lost 1-0 against Lincoln on Sunday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team defeated Maryville 3-0 on Thursday in the opening round of the McKendree tournament. The Lady Bearcats went 2-0 on Friday in the McKendree tournament as they defeated Ouachita Baptist 3-2 and McKendree 2-0. The Lady Bearcats lost 3-1 against Harding on Saturday. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team lost 1-0 against Northern State on Friday. The Lady Bearcats lost 2-1 against Bemidji State on Sunday. … The Bearcat football team defeated Texas A&M Kingsville 48-3 on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team defeated Wilmington 3-0 on Thursday in the opening day of the Eckerd tournament. The Lady Gorillas went 2-0 on Friday in the Eckerd Classic as they defeated Puerto Rico Mayaguez 3-2 and North Greenville 3-1. The Lady Gorillas defeated Eckerdt 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team opened the season on Thursday with a 5-0 victory against Missouri-St. Louis. The Lady Gorillas defeated East Carolina 6-0 on Sunday. … The Gorilla football team lost 42-14 against Ferris State on Thursday to begin the 2026 season.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat soccer team opened the season on Thursday with a 2-1 victory against the University of Texas-Tyler. The Lady Hillcats lost 1-0 against Northwestern Oklahoma State on Sunday. … The Hillcat men’s soccer team opened the season on Thursday with a 1-0 victory against McKendree. The Hillcats defeated Maryville 3-1 on Saturday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team defeated Oklahoma Christian 3-1 on Thursday in the opening round of the Washburn tournament. The Lady Ichabod went 2-0 in the Washburn tournament on Friday as they defeated Arkansas Tech 3-0 and William Jewell 3-1. The Lady Ichabod defeated Westminster 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team opened the season on Thursday with a 4-0 victory against Maryville. The Lady Ichabod tied Missouri-St. Louis 1-1 on Saturday. … The Ichabod football team defeated Truman State 27-21 on Saturday.

2026 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Fort Hays 1 0 0 0

Cent. Okla. 1 0 0 0

Emporia St. 1 0 0 0

Washburn 1 0 0 0

NW Missouri 1 0 0 0

Mo. Southern 0 1 0 0

Neb. Kearney 0 1 0 0

Pittsburg St. 0 1 0 0

Cent. Missouri 0 1 0 0

Mo. Western 0 1 0 0

Thursday, August 27

Fort Hays State 35, Angelos State 14

Augustana 63, Missouri Western 59

Colorado State 44, Central Missouri 25

Ferris State 42, Pittsburg State 14

Central Oklahoma 59, Texas Wesleyan 7

Emporia State 36, Minot State 30

Wayne State 21, Nebraska Kearney 19

Saturday, August 29

Northwest Missouri State 48, Texas A&M Kingsville 3

Midwestern State 30, Missouri Southern 23

Washburn 27, Truman State 21

2026 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Washburn 4 0 0 0

Mo. Western 4 0 0 0

Pittsburg St. 4 0 0 0

Fort Hays 4 0 0 0

Neb. Kearney 3 1 0 0

Emporia St. 3 1 0 0

Cent. Okla. 3 1 0 0

NW Missouri 3 1 0 0

Ark. Ft. Smith 2 2 0 0

Cent. Missouri 2 2 0 0

Mo. Southern 1 3 0 0

Kan. Newman 0 4 0 0

Northeastern State 0 4 0 0

2026 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Pittsburg St. 2 0 0 0 0 0

Cent. Missouri 2 0 0 0 0 0

NE State 1 0 0 0 0 0

Washburn 1 0 1 0 0 0

Emporia St. 1 0 1 0 0 0

Neb. Kearney 1 0 1 0 0 0

Kan. Newman 0 0 2 0 0 0

Mo. Western 0 0 1 0 0 0

Rogers State 1 1 0 0 0 0

Fort Hays 1 1 0 0 0 0

Mo. Southern 1 1 0 0 0 0

NW Missouri 0 2 0 0 0 0

Cent. Oklahoma 0 2 0 0 0 0

2026 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Rogers State 2 0 0 0 0 0

Fort Hays 1 1 0 0 0 0

Kan. Newman 1 1 0 0 0 0

NE State 0 2 0 0 0 0