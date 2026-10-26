COLLEGE – MIAA Fall Week 11 Recap

Emporia State maintained its lead atop the 2026 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s football standings on Saturday with a 58-38 victory against Central Missouri to remain undefeated this season.

The Hornets are 8-0, 6-0 and remain ahead of Northwest Missouri State, which improved to 6-1, 5-1 with a 27-10 victory against Nebraska Kearney.

Washburn remains in 3rd place with a 5-2, 4-2 record after defeating Fort Hays Sate 31-22 on Saturday. Pittsburg State defeated Central Oklahoma 52-13 and Missouri Southern defeated Missouri Western 38-13 in the other MIAA football games on Saturday.

Nebraska Kearney leads the MIAA volleyball standings with a 23-2, 11-1 record while Emporia State is in 2nd at 21-3, 10-2 and Washburn is in 3rd with a 20-6, 10-4 record.

Fort Hays State continues to lead the MIAA men’s soccer standings with a 12-1-3, 5-0-1 record while Rogers State is in 2nd at 9-4-3, 2-2-2, Northeastern State is in 3rd with a 6-9-0, 2-4-0 record and Kansas Newman is in 4th with a 5-11-1, 1-4-1 record.

Washburn leads the MIAA women’s soccer standings with a 12-0-4, 8-0-3 record while Pittsburg State is in 2nd with a 13-0-5, 8-0-5 record and Central Missouri is in 3rd with an 11-0-4, 7-0-4 record.

Here is a look at how MIAA school did in soccer, football and volleyball this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion volleyball team defeated Southeastern Oklahoma State 3-0 on Monday. The Lady Lions defeated East Central 3-2 on Tuesday. The Lady Lions defeated Northeastern State 3-0 on Friday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies volleyball team lost 3-0 against Pittsburg State on Thursday. The Jennnies lost 3-1 against Emporia State on Saturday. … The Jennies soccer team tied Washburn 0-0 on Friday. The Jennies tied Pittsburg State 1-1 on Sunday. … The Mule football team lost 58-38 against Emporia State on Saturday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco volleyball team defeated Fort Hays State 3-2 on Friday. The Lady Broncos lost 3-1 against Nebraska Kearney on Saturday. … The Lady Bronco soccer team defeated Fort Hays State 2-1 on Friday. The Lady Broncos defeated Nebraska Kearney 1-0 on Sunday. … The Bronco football team lost 52-14 against Pittsburg State on Saturday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team defeated Missouri Southern 3-1 on Friday. The Lady Hornets defeated Central Missouri 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team lost 1-0 against Northwest Missouri State on Friday. The Lady Hornets tied Missouri Western 1-1 on Sunday. … The Hornet football team defeated Central Missouri 58-38 on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team defeated Bethel 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers lost 3-2 against Central Oklahoma on Friday. The Lady Tigers lost 3-0 against Kansas Newman on Saturday. … The Lady Tiger soccer team lost 2-1 against Central Oklahoma on Friday. The Lady Tigers lost 2-0 against Northeastern State on Sunday. … The Tiger men’s soccer team defeated Ouachita Baptist 3-0 on Thursday. The Tigers defeated Harding 3-1 on Saturday. … The Tiger football team lost 31-22 against Washburn on Saturday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team lost 3-1 against Nebraska Kearney on Friday. The Lady Jets defeated Fort Hays State 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Jet soccer team lost 2-1 against Missouri Southern on Sunday. … The Jet men’s soccer team defeated Harding 2-0 on Thursday. The Jets defeated Ouachita Baptist 2-1 on Saturday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team lost 3-1 against Emporia State on Friday. The Lady Lions lost 3-0 against Pittsburg State on Saturday. … The Lady Lion soccer team lost 4-0 against Pittsburg State on Friday. The Lady Lions defeated Kansas Newman 2-1 on Sunday. … The Lion football team defeated Missouri Western 38-14 on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Griffons defeated Washburn 3-1 on Friday. … The Lady Griffon soccer team tied Rogers State 0-0 on Friday. The Lady Griffons tied Emporia State 1-1 on Sunday. … The Griffon football team lost 38-14 against Missouri Southern on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team defeated Kansas Newman 3-1 on Friday. The Lady Lopers defeated Central Oklahoma 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Loper soccer team lost 2-0 against Northeastern State on Friday. The Lady Lopers lost 1-0 against Nebraska Kearney on Sunday. … The Loper football team lost 27-10 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk volleyball team lost 3-0 against Arkansas Fort Smith on Friday. … The Lady Riverhawk soccer team defeated Nebraska Kearney 2-0 on Friday. The Lady Riverhawks defeated Fort Hays State 2-0 on Saturday. … The Riverhawk men’s soccer team lost 1-0 against Rogers State on Friday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team lost 3-0 against Missouri Western on Tuesday. The Lady Bearcats lost 3-0 against Washburn on Saturday. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team defeated Emporia State 1-0 on Friday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Rogers State 5-2 on Sunday. … The Bearcat football team defeated Nebraska Kearney 27-10 on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team defeated Central Missouri 3-0 on Thursday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Missouri Southern on Saturday. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team defeated Missouri Southern 4-0 on Friday. The Lady Gorillas tied Central Missouri 1-1 on Sunday. … The Gorilla football team defeated Central Oklahoma 52-14 on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat soccer team tied Missouri Western 0-0 on Friday. The Lady Hillcats lost 5-2 against Northwest Missouri State on Sunday. … The Hillcat men’s soccer team lost 1-0 against Southern Nazarene on Thursday. The Hillcats defeated Northeastern State 1-0 on Friday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team lost 3-1 against Missouri Western on Friday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Northwest Missouri 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team tied Central Missouri 0-0 on Friday. … The Ichabod football team defeated Fort Hays State 31-22 on Saturday.

2026 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Emporia St. 8 0 6 0

NW Missouri 6 1 5 1

Washburn 5 2 4 2

Cent. Missouri 5 3 4 2

Pittsburg St. 3 5 3 3

Fort Hays 3 5 2 4

Cent. Okla. 3 5 2 4

Mo. Western 3 5 2 4

Mo. Southern 2 6 1 5

Neb. Kearney 1 7 1 5

Saturday, October 24

Emporia State 58, Central Missouri 38

Pittsburg State 52, Central Oklahoma 14

Washburn 31, Fort Hays State 22

Missouri Southern 38, Missouri Western 14

Northwest Missouri State 27, Nebraska Kearney 10

Saturday, October 31

Fort Hays State at Central Missouri

Nebraska Kearney at Central Oklahoma

Emporia at NW Missouri State

Missouri Western at Washburn

Pittsburg State at Missouri Southern

2026 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Neb. Kearney 23 2 11 1

Emporia St. 21 3 10 2

Washburn 20 6 10 4

Mo. Western 19 3 9 2

Cent. Okla. 18 6 8 3

Pittsburg St. 19 6 6 5

Cent. Missouri 14 11 6 6

Fort Hays 16 11 4 8

NW Missouri 7 14 4 8

Ark. Ft. Smith 17 10 3 8

Kan. Newman 8 18 3 10

Mo. Southern 8 14 2 9

NE State 0 23 0 11

2026 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Washburn 12 0 4 8 0 3

Pittsburg St. 13 0 5 8 0 5

Cent. Missouri 11 0 4 7 0 4

Cent. Oklahoma 9 5 3 6 2 3

Emporia St. 7 5 5 4 3 4

Mo. Western 7 3 7 4 3 4

NW Missouri 5 8 2 5 5 2

Mo. Southern 4 8 4 3 6 3

Rogers State 5 8 3 3 7 1

Kan. Newman 2 12 3 2 8 1

Neb. Kearney 3 10 4 1 8 2

Fort Hays 2 11 4 0 9 3

2026 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Fort Hays 12 1 3 5 0 1

Rogers State 9 4 3 2 2 2

NE State 6 9 0 2 4 0

Kan. Newman 5 11 1 1 4 1