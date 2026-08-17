COLLEGE – MIAA Fall Week 1 Recap

The 2026 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association fall season will begin later this week with Central Missouri’s volleyball team beginning play in its own tournament.

The rest of the MIAA fall teams will begin competition in the coming weeks, and the 2026 MIAA football season will begin on Thursday, August 27 with Central Missouri playing at Colorado State, Central Oklahoma playing at Texas Wesleyan, Emporia State playing at Minot State, Fort Hays State playing at Angelos State, Missouri Western hosting Augustana, Nebraska Kearney hosting Wayne State and Pittsburg State hosting Ferris State. The football openers will continue on Saturday, August 29 when Northwest Missouri State plays at Texas A&M Kingsville and Washburn plays at Truman State.

Here is a look at when each MIAA school will open their fall sports season and how they finished last season:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the 2025 season with a 13-15, 5-11 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 28 in the Henderson State tournament.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the 2025 season with a 19-9, 10-6 record and will begin the 2026 season on Saturday when they host a tournament. … The Cardinal football team finished the 2025 season with a 6-5, 5-4 record and will begin the 2025 season on August 27 at Colorado State. … The Lady Cardinal soccer team finished the 2025 season with an 11-6-4, 7-2-3 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 27 at Missouri S & T.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Broncho volleyball team finished the 2026 season with a 11-21, 9-7 record and will open the 2026 season on August 27 in the Southwest Arkansas tournament. … The Broncho football team finished the 2025 season with a 6-5, 5-4 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 27 at Texas Wesleyan … The Lady Broncho soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 10-7-4, 5-3-3 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 28 when they host Minnesota State.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team finished the 2025 season with a 22-7, 12-4 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 27 in the Ferris State tournament. … The Hornet football team finished the 2025 season with a 6-5, 5-4 record and will open the 2026 season on August 27 at Minot State. … The Lady Hornet soccer team finished the 2025 season with an 8-7-5, 4-3-5 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 27 at Drury.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the 2025 season with a 16-13, 5-11 record and will begin the 2026 season August 27 when they host a tournament. … The Tiger football team finished the 2025 season with a 6-5, 5-4 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 27 when they play at Angelos State. … The Tiger men’s soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 20-1-3, 6-0-0 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 27 when they host Rockhurst. … The Lady Tiger soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 3-11-3, 1-8-3 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 28 against William Jewell at Kearney, Nebraska.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team finished the 2025 season with a 4-23, 2-14 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 28 in the Drury Invitational. … The Jet men’s soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 7-6-6, 3-2-1 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 27 at William Jewell. … The Lady Jet soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 3-13-2, 2-9-1 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 27 at Northwest Oklahoma State.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the 2026 season with a 19-10, 11-5 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 27 when they host a tournament. … The Lion football team finished the 2025 season with a 3-8, 1-8 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 29 at Midwestern State. … The Lady Lion soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 3-12-3, 1-10-2 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 28 at Lincoln.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team finished the 2025 season with a 19-10, 11-5 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 28 in the Embry Riddle tournament. … The Griffon football team finished the 2025 season with a 3-8-2-7 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 27 when they host Augustana. … The Lady Griffon soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 13-3-6, 6-2-4 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 28 at Bemidji State.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team won the 2025 MIAA regular season title with a 30-4, 14-4 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 27 in the Dallas Classic. … The Loper football team finished the 2025 season with a 6-5, 4-5 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 27 when they host Wayne State. … The Lady Loper soccer team finished the 2026 season with a 3-8-6, 1-6-5 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 28 by hosting Rockhurst.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Riverhawk men’s soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 8-8-3, 0-5-1 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 27 against Missouri S & T. … The Lady Riverhawk soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 12-7-1, 7-5-1 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 27 against Missouri S & T.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team finished the 2025 season with a 10-15, 4-12 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 27 in the McKendree tournament. … The Bearcat football team finished the 2025 season with a 9-3, 8-1 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 29 at Texas A&M Kingsville. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 107-1, 7-4-1 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 27 when they host Missouri S & T.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team finished the 2025 season with a 15-14, 7-9 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 27 in the Eckerd Classic. … The Gorilla football team finished the 2025 season with a 10-3, 8-1 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 27 when they host Ferris State. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 13-4-2, 5-2-2 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 27 at Northern State.

ROGERS STATE

The Hillcat men’s soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 15-4-4, 3-2-1 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 27 against McKendree. … The Lady Hillcat soccer team finished the 2026 season with a 2-8-7, 2-9-1 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 27 at the University of Texas-Tyler.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team finished the 2025 season with a 28-4, 13-3 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 27 when they host a tournament. … The Ichabod football team finished the 2025 season with a 4-7, 3-6 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 29 at Truman State. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team finished the 2025 season with a 15-4-5, 8-0-4 record and will begin the 2026 season on August 27 when they host Maryville.

2026 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Emporia St. 0 0 0 0

Mo. Southern 0 0 0 0

Neb. Kearney 0 0 0 0

Washburn 0 0 0 0

Cent. Missouri 0 0 0 0

Cent. Okla. 0 0 0 0

Fort Hays 0 0 0 0

Mo. Western 0 0 0 0

NW Missouri 0 0 0 0

Pittsburg St. 0 0 0 0

Thursday, August 27

Central Missouri at Colorado State

Central Oklahoma at Texas Wesleyan

Emporia at Minot State

Fort Hays State at Angelos State

Augustana at Missouri Western

Wayne State at Nebraska Kearney

Ferris State at Pittsburg State

Saturday, August 29

Missouri Southern at Midwestern State

Northwest Missouri State at Texas A&M Kingsville

Washburn at Truman State

Regis at Fort Hays State

2026 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Ark. Ft. Smith 0 0 0 0

Cent. Missouri 0 0 0 0

Cent. Okla. 0 0 0 0

Emporia St. 0 0 0 0

Fort Hays 0 0 0 0

Kan. Newman 0 0 0 0

Missouri Southern 0 0 0 0

Missouri Western 0 0 0 0

Neb. Kearney 0 0 0 0

NW Missouri 0 0 0 0

Pittsburg St. 0 0 0 0

Washburn 0 0 0 0

2026 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Cent. Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0

Cent. Okla. 0 0 0 0 0 0

Fort Hays 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kan. Newman 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mo. Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mo. Western 0 0 0 0 0 0

Neb. Kearney 0 0 0 0 0 0

NW Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pittsburg St. 0 0 0 0 0 0

Washburn 0 0 0 0 0 0

Emporia St. 0 0 0 0 0 0

Rogers State 0 0 0 0 0 0

NE State 0 0 0 0 0 0

2026 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Rogers State 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kan. Newman 0 0 0 0 0 0

Northeast St. 0 0 0 0 0 0

Fort Hays 0 0 0 0 0 0