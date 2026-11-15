COLLEGE – KCAC Winter Week 4 Recap

The 2026-27 winter season in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference saw its first intra-KCAC basketball action on Saturday and Evangel and Bethel have taken the early steps atop the basketball divisions after one game.

While half the KCAC, in each division men’s and women’s, is undefeated in KCAC action, Evangel and xxx are atop the overall standings as the Valor men are 4-0, 1-0 this season while the Lady Threshers are 5-0, 1-0.

They are the only KCAC basketball teams still protecting undefeated seasons.

The KCAC wrestling teams have also seen action thus far this season with most teams competing in different tournaments around the area.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective winter sports this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 71-42 against Missouri Valley on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles defeated York 70-59 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team lost 87-79 against Missouri Valley on Tuesday. The Eagles defeated York 77-68 on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team competed in the Missouri Valley Open on Friday and Saturday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team competed in the Grand View Open on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team defeated Chadron State 60-51 on Tuesday. The Lady Swedes lost 67-59 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Swede men’s basketball team lost 71-62 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher basketball team defeated McPherson 78-55 on Saturday. … The Thresher men’s basketball team defeated Oklahoma Science & Arts 92-85 on Tuesday. The Threshers lost 70-66 against McPherson on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team lost 69-61 against Stephens College on Wednesday. The Lady Valor defeated Saint Mary 87-69 on Saturday. … The Valor men’s basketball team defeated College of the Ozarks 85-61 on Wednesday. The Valor defeated Saint Mary 71-69 on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team defeated Oklahoma Science & Arks 63-54 on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons defeated Sterling 80-70 on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s basketball team lost 81-74 against Sterling on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon wrestling team competed in the Missouri Valley Open on Friday. … The Falcon men’s wrestling team competed in the Grand View Open on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote basketball team defeated Haskell 66-56 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes defeated Bethany 67-59 on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s basketball team lost 91-69 against Columbia on Tuesday. The Coyotes defeated Bethany 71-62 on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 78-55 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s basketball team defeated Baker 74-70 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs defeated Bethel 70-66 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Southwestern 105-60 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team lost 78-64 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team will return to the mat at Grand View on Monday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave basketball team defeated Oklahoma Baptist 81-69 on Wednesday. The Lady Braves lost 81-48 against Tabor on Saturday. … The Brave men’s basketball team lost 100-67 against Concordia on Tuesday. The Braves defeated Tabor 92-89 on Saturday. … The Lady Brave wrestling team competed in the Missouri Valley Open on Friday and Saturday. … The Brave men’s wrestling team competed in the Grand View Open on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team lost 68-61 against Park on Wednesday. The Lady Spire lost 87-69 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Spire men’s basketball team lost 71-69 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Lady Spire wrestling team competed in the Missouri Valley Open on Friday. … The Spire men’s wrestling team defeated Benedictine 27-18 on Thursday. The Spire competed in the Grand View Open on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team defeated Central Christian 59-44 on Friday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 105-60 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 78-64 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior basketball team lost 80-70 against Friends on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s basketball team lost 107-63 against East Central on Monday. The Warriors defeated Friends 81-74 on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay basketball team lost 58-52 against Fort Hays State on Monday. The Lady Bluejays defeated Ottawa 81-48 on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s basketball team lost 103-63 against Wayland Baptist on Tuesday. The Bluejays lost 92-89 against Ottawa on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Barclay 73-54 on Thursday. The Lady Panthers lost 70-59 against Avila on Saturday. … The Panther men’s basketball team lost 78-66 against Nebraska Omaha on Tuesday. The Panthers defeated Barclay 140-51 on Thursday. The Panthers lost 77-68 against Avila on Saturday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team competed in the Missouri Valley Open on Friday and Saturday. … The Panther men’s wrestling team competed in the Grand View Open on Saturday.

2026-27 KCAC Men’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Evangel 1 0 4 0

McPherson 1 0 4 1

Southwestern 1 0 3 1

Sterling 1 0 4 2

Ottawa 1 0 4 3

Avila 1 0 3 4

Kan. Wesleyan 1 0 1 4

Bethel 0 1 4 1

Okla. Wesleyan 0 1 5 2

Saint Mary 0 1 3 4

Friends 0 1 2 4

York 0 1 2 5

Bethany 0 1 1 4

Tabor 0 1 0 6

2026-27 KCAC Women’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Bethel 1 0 5 0

Kan. Wesleyan 1 0 4 1

Evangel 1 0 4 2

Okla. Wesleyan 1 0 3 2

Friends 1 0 3 2

Tabor 1 0 3 3

Avila 1 0 2 5

Sterling 0 1 3 1

Southwestern 0 1 4 2

Ottawa 0 1 5 3

McPherson 0 1 3 4

York 0 1 3 4

Bethany 0 1 2 4

Saint Mary 0 1 1 4