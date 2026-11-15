COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 14 Recap

The leaders in the two divisions of Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference 2026 football standings remained the same after the final week of the regular season and the KCAC football teams now await word if they will be invited to the 2026 NAIA national tournament.

Ottawa won the Bissell Division with an 8-3, 4-0 record after closing the regular season with a 69-7 victory against Bethel. Southwestern won the Kessinger Division with a 9-2, 4-1 record after finishing the regular season Saturday with a 42-14 victory against Kansas Wesleyan.

Friends, which closed the season with a 79-0 victory against Saint Mary on Saturday, also finished with a 4-1 Kessinger Division record, but the Moundbuilders won the title because they defeated Friends during the regular season.

McPherson won the KCAC volleyball championship on Saturday night with a 3-1 victory against Bethel in the championship match.

Oklahoma Wesleyan competed in the championship matches of both KCAC men’s and women’s soccer championships on Wednesday, picking up one victory and settling for runner-up in the other.

The Eagle men’s soccer team defeated Saint Mary 2-1 to win the 2026 men’s KCAC soccer championship while the Lady Eagles fell 1-0 against Friends in the KCAC women’s soccer championship match.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished the season with a 16-15, 7-6 record. … The Lady Eagle soccer team finished the season with a 10-5-4, 7-2-4 record. … The Eagle men’s soccer team finished the season with a 2-14-2, 2-9-2 record. … The Eagle football team lost 21-14 against Tabor on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team finished the season with a 9-19, 4-9 record. … The Lady Swede soccer team finished the season with a 0-12-0, 0-14-0 record. … The Swede men’s soccer team finished the season with a 4-10-4, 4-8-1 record. … The Swede football team lost 86-7 against Evangel on Saturday.

BETHEL

Volleyball – The Lady Threshers volleyball team defeated Saint Mary 3-0 on Tuesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Lady Threshers defeated Ottawa 3-2 on Friday. The Lady Threshers finished 2nd on Saturday when they lost 3-1 against McPherson in the championship match. … The Lady Thresher soccer team finished the season with a 1-11-1, 2-14-1 record. … The Thresher men’s soccer team finished the season with a 3-15-0, 0-13-0 record. … The Thresher football team lost 69-7 against Ottawa on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Tuesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. … The Lady Valor soccer team finished the season with a 5-5-3, 6-9-3 record. … The Valor men’s soccer team finished the season with a 5-8-3, 4-7-2 record. … The Valor football team defeated Bethany 86-7 on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team finished the season with a 10-19, 2-11 record. … The Lady Falcon soccer team defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 1-0 on Wednesday in the KCAC championship match. … The Falcon men’s soccer team will play at Concordia on Thursday in the 1st round of the NAIA national tournament. … The Falcon football team defeated Saint Mary 79-0 on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team lost 3-0 against McPherson on Tuesday in the first round of the KCAC tournament. … The Lady Coyote soccer team finished the season with a 11-5-4, 9-1-3 record. … The Coyote men’s soccer team finished the season with a 9-8-2, 6-5-2 record. … The Coyote football team lost 42-14 against Southwestern on Saturday.

McPHERSON

Volleyball – The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 3-0 on Tuesday in the first round of the KCAC tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs won the KCAC championship on Saturday be defeating Bethel 3-1 in the championship match. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team finished the season with a 13-4-2, 9-2-2 record. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team finished the season with an 8-7-4, 7-3-3 record. … The Bulldog football team defeated Sterling 38-0 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team defeated Evangel 3-0 on Tuesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Lady Eagles lost 3-0 against McPherson on Friday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team lost 1-0 against Friends on Wednesday in the KCAC championship match. … The Eagle men’s soccer team defeated Saint Mary 2-1 on Wednesday in the KCAC championship match.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team defeated Sterling 3-0 on Tuesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Lady Braves lost 3-2 against Ottawa on Friday. … The Lady Brave soccer team finished the season with an 8-10-0, 7-6-0 record. … The Brave men’s soccer team will play William Penn on Saturday in the 2nd round of the NAIA national tournament. … The Brave football team defeated Bethel 69-7 on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire volleyball team lost 3-0 against Bethel on Tuesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. … The Lady Spire soccer team finished the season with a 2-9-2, 3-11-2 record. … The Spire men’s soccer team lost 2-1 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday in the KCAC championship match. … The Spire football team lost 79-0 against Friends on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team finished the season with a 9-16, 2-10 record. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team finished the season with a 7-10-2, 6-5-2 record. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team finished the season with a 6-11-2, 6-6-1 record. … The Moundbuilders football team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 42-14 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team lost 3-0 against Ottawa on Tuesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. … The Lady Warrior soccer team finished the season with a 1-10-2, 1-13-2 record. … The Warrior men’s soccer team finished the season with a 2-17-0, 1-12-0 record. … The Warrior football team lost 38-0 against McPherson on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team finished the season with a 10-20, 3-10 record. … The Lady Bluejays soccer team finished the season with an 8-9-2, 7-6-0 record. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team finished the season with a 4-8-4, 4-6-3 record. … The Bluejay football team defeated Avila 21-14 on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the season with an 8-19, 2-10 record. … The Lady Panther soccer team finished the season with a 5-7-1, 7-7-3 record. …The Panther men’s soccer team finished the season with an 11-5-2, 8-3-2 record.

2026 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Ottawa 4 0 8 3

Kan. Wesleyan 4 1 6 5

Tabor 3 2 5 6

Avila 2 3 4 7

Sterling 1 3 3 7

Saint Mary 0 5 0 11

Kessinger Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Friends 4 1 10 1

Southwestern 4 1 9 2

McPherson 3 2 9 2

Evangel 3 2 8 3

Bethel 1 4 2 8

Bethany 0 5 1 11

Saturday, November 14

Southwestern 42, Kansas Wesleyan 14

Evangel 86, Bethany 7

Friends 79, Saint Mary 0

McPherson 38, Sterling 0

Tabor 21, Avila 14

Ottawa 69, Bethel 7

2026 KCAC Volleyball Standings

KCAC OVERALL

W L W L

McPherson 12 1 27 4

Bethel 11 2 16 11

Ottawa 10 3 14 11

Okla. Wesleyan 10 3 16 15

Evangel 9 3 19 12

Sterling 7 6 16 7

Avila 7 6 16 15

Saint Mary 6 7 13 16

Bethany 4 9 9 19

Kan. Wesleyan 4 8 15 16

Tabor 3 10 10 20

York 2 10 8 19

Southwestern 2 10 9 16

Friends 2 11 10 19

2026 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Friends 15 4 1 12 1 0

Ottawa 14 3 3 10 1 2

Okla. Wesleyan 14 1 4 10 1 3

York 11 5 2 8 3 2

Saint Mary 10 7 3 8 4 1

McPherson 8 7 4 7 3 3

Southwestern 6 11 2 6 6 1

Kan. Wesleyan 9 8 2 5 6 2

Tabor 4 8 4 4 6 3

Evangel 5 8 3 4 7 2

Bethel 4 10 4 4 8 1

Avilan 2 14 2 2 9 2

Sterling 2 17 0 1 12 0

Bethany 3 15 0 0 13 0

2026 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 11 0 2 14 3 4

Kan. Wesleyan 9 1 3 11 5 4

McPherson 9 2 2 13 4 2

Friends 9 3 0 13 5 1

Avila 7 2 4 10 5 4

Tabor 7 6 0 8 9 2

Ottawa 7 6 0 8 10 0

Southwestern 6 5 2 7 10 2

Evangel 5 5 3 6 9 3

York 5 7 1 7 7 3

Saint Mary 2 9 2 3 11 2

Sterling 1 10 2 3 13 2

Bethel 1 11 1 2 14 1

Bethany 0 12 0 0 14 0