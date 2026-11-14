Abilene Preparing Toy Giving Effort

The 2026 Abilene Area Toys 4 Tots campaign is underway. The organization has announced its registration dates, toy distribution schedule, and local donation opportunities for families across Dickinson County.
- Thursday, December 3: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Friday, December 4: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Registrations will only be accepted during these designated windows.
Community members wishing to support the program can donate through several options:
Monetary Donations: Drop off cash/check donations directly at Pinnacle Bank (401 North Spruce, Abilene) or mail checks to:
Toys 4 Tots
Attn: Jessie Pickerign, c/o Pinnacle Bank
P.O. Box 669, Abilene, KS 67410
- New Toy Drop-Offs: Unwrapped, new toys can be placed in marked Toys 4 Tots collection boxes at businesses throughout Abilene, including Dollar General, Family Dollar, Holm Automotive Center, Lumber House, Memorial Hospital, and Pinnacle Bank, as well as the Dollar General location in Solomon.
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Donation Jars: Cash donation jars will be set up at several local spots around Abilene, including Corner Stop, Great Plains Manufacturing (both main and west campuses), Joe Snuffy’s Restaurant, Liberty Convenience Store, Walt’s Four Seasons Campground & Country Store, and West Stop West.