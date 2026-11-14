“Pizza With Prancer” Planned in Salina

Santa is bringing a very special guest to Salina this holiday season. Tony’s Pizza Events Center is planning “Pizza with Prancer”, a festive, family-friendly event featuring a real live reindeer, Santa Claus, delicious pizza, and a variety of holiday activities.

According to the venue, the event will take place on Sunday, December 13th, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM in the Great

Plains Manufacturing Convention Hall at Tony’s Pizza Events Center. Families are invited to celebrate the magic of the holiday season while meeting Prancer, taking photos with Santa, and enjoying an afternoon filled with pizza and festive fun.

Admission includes a variety of holiday-themed activities, including cookie decorating, coloring stations, and the Reindeer Training Academy.

Adding to the excitement, children can participate in the Pizza with Prancer Passport Program.

Participants will receive a special passport to collect stamps as they visit activity stations throughout the event. Once all stamps have been collected, completed passports can be turned in for a chance to win the event’s grand prize.

Tickets are on sale now for just $10 per person. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center Box Office or online through Ticketmaster.

Box Office tickets are sold at base prices. Online purchases through Ticketmaster reflect all-in pricing, inclusive of applicable fees. Ticketmaster is Tony’s Pizza Events Center’s exclusive ticketing platform.

Tickets purchased through other websites cannot be validated or guaranteed to be legitimate. For additional event information, visit Tony’s Pizza Events Center’s official website.