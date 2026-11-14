FAA Ground Stop Has Lingering Impact

The ripple effects of Friday’s rare nationwide Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop are still being felt at Salina Regional Airport on Saturday morning, leaving some travelers facing delays and a cancellation as airlines work to recover from the disruption.

On Friday afternoon the FAA issued an extraordinary nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports after communication and frequency outages impacted multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers across the country. While Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced later Friday evening that the ground stop had been lifted and departures could resume, officials warned that getting air traffic back to normal would be a slow process.

For regional hubs like Salina, which relies on United Airlines for daily service to Chicago, Denver, and Houston, the Friday afternoon freeze created a backlog of out-of-position aircraft and flight crews.

According to Salina Regional Airport’s Saturday morning departure schedule, the recovery remains uneven across its three major routes:

Chicago, IL (United Flight 5108): Managed to get off the ground nearly on schedule, departing at 7:51 AM after a scheduled 7:40 AM takeoff.

Houston, TX (United Flight 5062): Pushed back more than two hours behind schedule, with its 8:00 AM departure delayed until 10:20 AM.

Denver, CO (United Flight 5109): Scheduled to depart at 10:55 AM, the flight has been cancelled entirely.

The cancellation of the Denver route highlights the lingering operational challenges following Friday’s outage, during which inbound flights from Denver to Salina were already experiencing significant delays. Because regional airports depend on inbound aircraft arriving the night before or early the next morning to turn around for outbound flights, a single disruption at a major hub like Denver can force airlines to scrub morning departures the following day.

Airport officials and aviation authorities continue to advise travelers booked on flights throughout the weekend to check directly with their airlines for the latest departure statuses and rebooking options as carriers work to clear the backlog.