COLLEGE – KCAC Winter Week 2 Recap

By Christian Orr November 1, 2026

In the early stages of the 2026-27 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, Sterling, Bethey, Evangel and Southwestern are all protected undefeated season on the men’s basketball side, while only Sterling is protecting a multiple-win undefeated season at 2-0.

On the women’s side in KCAC basketball, Southwestern and Bethel are both protecting 2-0 records while Evangel, Oklahoma Wesleyan and Sterling are each 1-0 this season.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective winter sports this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 60-42 against Mid-America Nazarene on Friday. The Lady Eagles lost 82-59 against Park on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team defeated Kansas Christian 85-79 on Tuesday. The Eagles lost 82-80 against William Woods on Friday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team will begin its season on Saturday in the Ottawa Open. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team will return to the mat on Monday when they compete in the Tiger Duals.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team defeated Peru State 66-56 on Thursday. The Lady Swedes lost 84-53 against Doane on Saturday. … The Swede basketball team lost 99-68 against Dakota Wesleyan on Friday. The Swedes lost 73-66 against Hastings on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher basketball team is scheduled to return to the court on Thursday against Central Methodist. … The Thresher men’s basketball team defeated Concordia 81-74 on Friday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team defeated Columbia 74-66 on Wednesday. … The Valor men’s basketball team defeated Columbia 68-62 on Tuesday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team defeated Baker 76-70 on Tuesday. … The Falcon men’s basketball lost 90-84 against Baker on Tuesday. The Falcons defeated Haskell 94-60 on Friday. The Falcons lost 81-70 against John Brown on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon wrestling team competed in the Friends Falcon Open on Friday. … The Falcon men’s wrestling team competed at the Friends Falcon Open on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote basketball team is scheduled to begin its season on Tuesday against Mid-America Nazarene. … The Coyote men’s basketball team lost 89-61 against Concordia on Thursday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Central Christian 68-56 on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 73-58 against Mount Marty on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s basketball is scheduled to begin its season on Tuesday against Central Christian.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Southwestern Christian 72-52 on Friday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team defeated Our Lady of the Lake 83-52 on Monday. The Eagles lost 71-53 against Texas Wesleyan on Friday. The Eagles defeated Langston 89-64 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling competed at Friends on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave basketball team lost 76-65 against Benedictine on Friday. The Lady Braves defeated Baker 84-72 on Saturday. … The Braves men’s basketball team defeated Hesston 97-80 on Tuesday. The Braves lost 91-58 against John Brown on Friday. The Braves defeated Haskell 83-75 on Saturday. … The Lady Brave wrestling team competed in the Friends Falcon Open on Friday. … The Brave men’s wrestling team competed at Friends on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team lost 91-82 against Baker on Friday. The Lady Spire lost 78-76 against Benedictine on Saturday. … The Spire men’s basketball team lost 99-62 against Langston on Friday. The Spire defeated Texas Wesleyan 78-72 on Saturday. … The Lady Spire wrestling team competed in the Friends Falcon Open on Friday. … The Spire men’s wrestling team competed at the Friends Open on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team opened the season on Monday with a 71-35 victory against Manhattan Christian. The Lady Moundbuilders defeated Cottey 66-56 on Thursday. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team is scheduled to return to the court on Friday at Park.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Haskell 78-70 on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s basketball team defeated Manhattan Christian 73-58 on Friday. The Warriors defeated Hesston 89-57 on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay basketball team lost 68-55 against Hastings on Friday. … The Bluejay men’s basketball team lost 99-82 against Central Methodist on Wednesday. The Bluejays lost 112-74 against Mount Marty on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Hesston 54-50 on Thursday. … The Panther men’s basketball team lost 75-71 against Doane on Thursday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team competed in the Friends Falcon Open on Friday. … The Panther men’s wrestling team competed at the Friends Open on Saturday.

 

2026-27 KCAC Men’s Basketball Standings

                             KCAC                                     Overall

Team                  W           L                              W           L

Sterling                 0              0                              2              0

Bethel                   0              0                              1              0

Evangel                0              0                              1              0

Southwestern   0              0                              1              0

Okla. Wes.          0              0                              3              1

Avila                      0              0                              2              1

Ottawa                 0              0                              2              1

Saint Mary          0              0                              2              2

Friends                 0              0                              1              2

Bethany               0              0                              1              3

McPherson         0              0                              0              0

Kan. Wesleyan  0              0                              0              2

Tabor                    0              0                              0              2

York                       0              0                              0              2

 

2026-27 KCAC Women’s Basketball Standings

                              KCAC                                     Overall

Team                  W           L                              W           L

Southwestern   0              0                                              2              0

Bethel                   0              0                                              2              0

Evangel                0              0                                              1              0

Okla. Wesleyan 0              0                                              1              0

Sterling                 0              0                                              1              0

Ottawa                 0              0                                              2              1

Bethany               0              0                                              1              1

Friends                 0              0                                              1              1

Tabor                    0              0                                              1              1

York                       0              0                                              1              1

McPherson         0              0                                              1              2

Kan. Wesleyan  0              0                                              0              0

Saint Mary          0              0                                              0              2

Avila                      0              0                                              0              2

 

2026-27 KCAC Men’s Wrestling Standings

                             KCAC                                     Overall

Team                  W           L                              W           L

Avila                      0              0                              0              1

Friends                 0              0                              0              0

Okla. Wesleyan 0              0                              0              0

Ottawa                 0              0                              0              0

Saint Mary          0              0                              0              0

York                       0              0                              0              0

 

2026-27 KCAC Women’s Wrestling Standings

                              KCAC                                     Overall

Team                   W           L                              W           L

Avila                      0              0                              0              0

Friends                 0              0                              0              0

Ottawa                 0              0                              0              0

Saint Mary          0              0                              0              0

York                       0              0                              0              0

 