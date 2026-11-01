COLLEGE – KCAC Winter Week 2 Recap

In the early stages of the 2026-27 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, Sterling, Bethey, Evangel and Southwestern are all protected undefeated season on the men’s basketball side, while only Sterling is protecting a multiple-win undefeated season at 2-0.

On the women’s side in KCAC basketball, Southwestern and Bethel are both protecting 2-0 records while Evangel, Oklahoma Wesleyan and Sterling are each 1-0 this season.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective winter sports this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 60-42 against Mid-America Nazarene on Friday. The Lady Eagles lost 82-59 against Park on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team defeated Kansas Christian 85-79 on Tuesday. The Eagles lost 82-80 against William Woods on Friday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team will begin its season on Saturday in the Ottawa Open. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team will return to the mat on Monday when they compete in the Tiger Duals.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team defeated Peru State 66-56 on Thursday. The Lady Swedes lost 84-53 against Doane on Saturday. … The Swede basketball team lost 99-68 against Dakota Wesleyan on Friday. The Swedes lost 73-66 against Hastings on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher basketball team is scheduled to return to the court on Thursday against Central Methodist. … The Thresher men’s basketball team defeated Concordia 81-74 on Friday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team defeated Columbia 74-66 on Wednesday. … The Valor men’s basketball team defeated Columbia 68-62 on Tuesday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team defeated Baker 76-70 on Tuesday. … The Falcon men’s basketball lost 90-84 against Baker on Tuesday. The Falcons defeated Haskell 94-60 on Friday. The Falcons lost 81-70 against John Brown on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon wrestling team competed in the Friends Falcon Open on Friday. … The Falcon men’s wrestling team competed at the Friends Falcon Open on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote basketball team is scheduled to begin its season on Tuesday against Mid-America Nazarene. … The Coyote men’s basketball team lost 89-61 against Concordia on Thursday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Central Christian 68-56 on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 73-58 against Mount Marty on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s basketball is scheduled to begin its season on Tuesday against Central Christian.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Southwestern Christian 72-52 on Friday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team defeated Our Lady of the Lake 83-52 on Monday. The Eagles lost 71-53 against Texas Wesleyan on Friday. The Eagles defeated Langston 89-64 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling competed at Friends on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave basketball team lost 76-65 against Benedictine on Friday. The Lady Braves defeated Baker 84-72 on Saturday. … The Braves men’s basketball team defeated Hesston 97-80 on Tuesday. The Braves lost 91-58 against John Brown on Friday. The Braves defeated Haskell 83-75 on Saturday. … The Lady Brave wrestling team competed in the Friends Falcon Open on Friday. … The Brave men’s wrestling team competed at Friends on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team lost 91-82 against Baker on Friday. The Lady Spire lost 78-76 against Benedictine on Saturday. … The Spire men’s basketball team lost 99-62 against Langston on Friday. The Spire defeated Texas Wesleyan 78-72 on Saturday. … The Lady Spire wrestling team competed in the Friends Falcon Open on Friday. … The Spire men’s wrestling team competed at the Friends Open on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team opened the season on Monday with a 71-35 victory against Manhattan Christian. The Lady Moundbuilders defeated Cottey 66-56 on Thursday. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team is scheduled to return to the court on Friday at Park.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Haskell 78-70 on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s basketball team defeated Manhattan Christian 73-58 on Friday. The Warriors defeated Hesston 89-57 on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay basketball team lost 68-55 against Hastings on Friday. … The Bluejay men’s basketball team lost 99-82 against Central Methodist on Wednesday. The Bluejays lost 112-74 against Mount Marty on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Hesston 54-50 on Thursday. … The Panther men’s basketball team lost 75-71 against Doane on Thursday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team competed in the Friends Falcon Open on Friday. … The Panther men’s wrestling team competed at the Friends Open on Saturday.

2026-27 KCAC Men’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Sterling 0 0 2 0

Bethel 0 0 1 0

Evangel 0 0 1 0

Southwestern 0 0 1 0

Okla. Wes. 0 0 3 1

Avila 0 0 2 1

Ottawa 0 0 2 1

Saint Mary 0 0 2 2

Friends 0 0 1 2

Bethany 0 0 1 3

McPherson 0 0 0 0

Kan. Wesleyan 0 0 0 2

Tabor 0 0 0 2

York 0 0 0 2

2026-27 KCAC Women’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Southwestern 0 0 2 0

Bethel 0 0 2 0

Evangel 0 0 1 0

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 1 0

Sterling 0 0 1 0

Ottawa 0 0 2 1

Bethany 0 0 1 1

Friends 0 0 1 1

Tabor 0 0 1 1

York 0 0 1 1

McPherson 0 0 1 2

Kan. Wesleyan 0 0 0 0

Saint Mary 0 0 0 2

Avila 0 0 0 2

2026-27 KCAC Men’s Wrestling Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Avila 0 0 0 1

Friends 0 0 0 0

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 0 0

Ottawa 0 0 0 0

Saint Mary 0 0 0 0

York 0 0 0 0

2026-27 KCAC Women’s Wrestling Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Avila 0 0 0 0

Friends 0 0 0 0

Ottawa 0 0 0 0

Saint Mary 0 0 0 0

York 0 0 0 0