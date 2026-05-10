COLLEGE – KCAC Spring Week 17 Recap

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference learned this past week it will be represented by four different schools in the 2026 spring baseball and softball NAIA national tournaments.

The KCAC baseball teams will be represented by Kansas Wesleyan and Oklahoma Wesleyan, with Kansas Wesleyan serving as one of the sites for opening round action.

Kansas Wesleyan is the #2 seed in their region, and will face Concordia, Neb. on May 11 in the first round of the double-elimination tournament.

Oklahoma Wesleyan is #4 seed in the Shreveport, La. region and will face Huston-Tillotson, Texas in the opening round on May 11.

The KCAC softball teams will be represented by Friends and Evangel in the NAIA softball national tournament.

Friends is the #5 seed in Chickasaw, Okla. region and will play Morningside, Iowa in the opening round of the double elimination tournament on May 11.

Evangel is the #2 seed in the Lakeland, Fla. region and will face Faulkner, Ala. in the opening round on May 11.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did this past week in baseball and softball:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle softball team finished the season with a 28-20, 18-8 record. … The Eagle baseball team finished the season with a 17-24, 8-22 record.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede softball team finished the season with a 17-28, 11-15 record. … The Swede baseball team finished the season with a 15-25, 11-21 record.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher softball team finished the season with a 12-20, 9-15 record.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor softball team is the #2 seed in the Lakeland, Fla. region and will face Faulkner, Ala. in the opening round on May 11. … The Valor baseball team finished the season with a 22-24, 15-16 record.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon softball team is the #5 seed in Chickasaw, Okla. region and will play Morningside, Iowa in the opening round of the double elimination tournament on May 11. … The Falcon baseball team finished the season with a 29-22, 21-12 record.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote softball team finished the season with a 22-17, 15-9 record. … The Coyote baseball team is the #2 seed in their region, and will face Concordia, Neb. on May 11 in the first round of the double-elimination tournament.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog softball team finished the season with a 16-22, 7-19 record. … The Bulldog baseball team finished the season with a 24-21, 19-14 record.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle softball team finished the season with a 34-12, 20-6 record. … The Eagle baseball team is #4 seed in the Shreveport, La. region and will face Huston-Tillotson, Texas in the opening round on May 11.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave softball team finished the season with a 30-15, 19-7 record. … The Brave baseball team finished the season with a 32-13, 23-10 record.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire softball team finished the season with a 19-25, 12-14 record. … The Spire baseball team finished the season with a 16-28, 11-21 record.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders softball team finished the season with a 6-32, 2-24 record. … The Moundbuilders baseball team finished the season with a 12-31, 7-24 record.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior softball team finished the season with a 9-31, 6-18 record. … The Warrior baseball team finished the season with a 16-27, 13-19 record.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejays softball team finished the season with a 22-25, 12-14 record. … The Bluejays baseball team finished the season with a 24-25, 19-15 record.

YORK

The Lady Panther softball team finished the season with a 14-26, 9-15 record. … The Panther baseball team finished the season with a 13-30, 11-22 record.