Mall Asbestos Testing Complete

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Friday completed testing for potential asbestos at the Central Mall in Salina.

According to the Mall, a KDHE technician finalized all testing on Friday. Samples were taken from throughout the entire building, and submitted for analysis.

The earliest they expected to receive results is Monday. Until that time, per KDHE guidelines, The Central Mall will remain closed.

Once KDHE authorizes the opening of the mall, contractors and tenants will continue with repairs.

The Mall has been closed since April 27th, following a hail storm that impacted the area. Stores with separate ventilation systems and exterior entrances can continue operating.