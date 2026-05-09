Robinett Rises to the Top of 5A Throwing Ranks

Allison Robinett spent the first three years of her Salina Central track and field career waiting for a breakthrough that never really came.

Sure, she showed promise throughout, qualifying for the Class 5A state meet in the discus as a freshman and in all three throwing events — discus, shot put and javelin — last year. But nothing like the transformation that has taken place this spring.

Not only has Robinett achieved multiple personal bests in the shot and discus, but she has climbed to the top of the 5A charts in both, something she only dreamed of heading into her senior year.

Senior Allison Robinett

“I was really consistent for a long time, and I think it just all kind of came together all at once, which is such a blessing,” Robinett said after posting another personal record in the shot while also winning the discus and placing third in the javelin Friday at the Salina Central Invitational. “I’m really grateful for that.”

The winning mark of 42 feet, 5.75 inches on her third preliminary attempt highlighted a series where she broke 40 feet on five of six tries, including another 42-footer. It came on the heels of a recent 41-7.5 effort that first propelled her to the top in 5A.

“I just felt really confident, and I don’t know, I just felt good about it,” Robinett said of the winning attempt that pushed her into the lead past Manhattan’s Jorryn Hall, who also had a personal best of 42-2.75 in the prelims. “So, I just kept building and building, to just do my best to keep doing my best.”

“I’ve just kept building every meet. My last meet, at Buhler, I threw 41, which was a PR, and I had a home meet advantage (here) and then threw another PR, which is great.”

Robinett’s best marks coming into the season were 37-10 in the shot and 129 feet as a sophomore in the discus.

While her winning discus throw of 127-3 in the Central meet fell short of her 5A-leading 145-foot mark earlier this season at Maize South, Robinett has remained consistent in that event as well. Only in the javelin has she failed to eclipse last year’s PR of 126-9.

Head coach Mike Kilgore

“She has just taken off with everything,” said Central head coach Mike Kilgore, who works with Robinett in the shot put. “She’s just starting to finally put it together.”

“With coach (Tony) Chesney in the discus and coach (Mark) Sandbo with the javelin, she’s just picking up on all the coaching cues from everybody and putting it together.”

Robinett came into the shot put — her final event of the day — straight from the javelin after her competitors had completed their three prelim attempt and did not know she needed a PR to come out on top.

“I had no idea,” she said with a smile. “I actually like to go into my competition not even knowing who’s here, knowing what they’ve thrown.”

“I just like to go and do my own thing and focus on my work, but also focusing on my teammates simultaneously, because at the end of the day we all work together. But I had no idea who was throwing what, and I just like not knowing what to expect.”

It was a good day for Central overall in the shot, with teammates Eliana Willams placing fourth (38-0.5) and Amari Dixson-Eaton sixth (34-9).

As for Robinett’s rapid rise this season, she has a hard time pinpointing one single factor.

“I’ve gotten stronger, and I’ve definitely worked harder in the weight room,” she said. “And I don’t know, but I think it’s just my senior year, and I just wanted to end it with a bang.”

“And I think my mentality right now is really good.”

Kilgore would like to say he saw it coming, but neither has it shocked him.

“I was (surprised), because I didn’t know if she was ever going to get over that hump in the shot,” he said. “But she’s put some extra work in, and then putting it together. And know she’s very consistent with her 40-foot throws.”

Robinett did not get where she is today overnight. Her journey started at age 7 or 8 with the Salina Burn youth program, and she has been at it ever since.

“My dad (David Robinett) did it in college and then he coached me from elementary school all the way through middle school, so it’s been a blessing having him around, but then also having my high school coaches here,” said Robinett, who will continue her career next year at Nebraska-Kearney. “My high school coaches really care about me, and I have a lot of people around that support me, so that’s a huge part of my journey, too.”

With regionals just two weeks away, Robinett looks to continue her breakthrough in the postseason. That includes improving on her state medal count that so far has been limited to a sixth-place javelin finish last year.

The state meet is scheduled for May 29-30 at Wichita State’s University (formerly Cessna) Stadium.

“I want to medal at state, no matter what it is,” she said. “Of course, anyone’s goal is to be a state champion, so that’s the ultimate goal.”

That might be the goal now, but it took a while to get there.

“I knew that I had the potential, and I knew that I could do it,” Robinette said. “It was just a matter of doing it and being confident in my abilities.

“But I didn’t expect this at all, like I’m truly grateful.”

So, after years chasing the top prize, does Allison Robinett now feel like a state favorite at last, especially in the shot and discus? Well, sort of.

“I truly just try to stay humble,” she said. “I think it’s great and I love what I’m doing, and I’m loving the results.”

“And I do feel like a favorite, but I try to stay humble and love what I’m doing, no matter the result.”

Salina even winners at Central Invitational

Allison Robinett was not the only Salina athlete to claim a gold medal Friday at Salina Stadium. In fact, she wasn’t the only double winner.

Central junior Kaylie Shultz also took first two events, winning the 1,600-meter run with a personal best of 4 minutes, 50.63 seconds, and the 800 in 2:21.62. She also teamed with Reese Schneweis, Kaylee Holmes and Emily Shurts for third in the 4×400-meter relay.

The Mustang boys added first-place finishes from senior Liam Deniau-Young in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:57.78, and from its 4×400-meter relay team of Angel McMurray, Isak Howe, Kaeden Nienke and Tucker Rice.

For Salina South, senior Amari Deherrera won the girls triple jump at 34-4, while sophomore JaMara Davis took the girls 200-meter dash in 25.9 seconds. The lone Cougar boys winner was senior Gabe Autry in the 400 with a time of 50.74.