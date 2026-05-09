Y Offering Summer Mini Sports Camps

The Salina Family YMCA is inviting kids and teens to stay active this summer with its Summer Mini Sports Camps, a weekly program designed to build skills, confidence, and a love for sports.

According to the Y, the camps will run throughout the summer, giving participants the chance to explore a variety of sports while learning fundamentals in a fun and supportive environment. Each week focuses on a different sport, allowing youth to try something new while developing their overall athletic ability.

With a wide variety of sports including soccer, baseball, volleyball, basketball, kickball, pickleball, and even sports performance training, the rotating schedule keeps campers engaged and excited to return each week. Sessions are structured with a mix of skills, drills, and gameplay, helping participants improve while still enjoying the experience.

The program is open to youth ages 6 to 14, with sessions split by age group and held weekly throughout the summer. Camps take place in the mornings, providing a consistent and convenient option for families.

In addition to skill development, the camps focus on teamwork, sportsmanship, and building friendships, core values that extend beyond the field or court.

Registration is available now through the Salina Family YMCA, with both member and non-member pricing options offered!

For more information about Summer Mini Sports Camps or other summer activities, contact the Salina Family YMCA at: (785) 825-2151 or visit their website at salinaymca.org.