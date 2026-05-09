Salina Man Hurt in Dickinson County Crash

A driver from Salina was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in rural Dickinson County late Friday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Nathan Stephens of Salina was driving a Buick LeSabre headed west in the 400 block of 1700 Ave in Dickinson County. The car left the road and entered a ditch. It continued to travel in the ditch, before striking a culvert and became airborne. It landed back in the ditch, and came to rest on the passenger side.

Stephens, who was buckled up, was transported to the hospital in Salina to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at at around 10:00 Friday night in 400 block of 1700 Ave in rural Dickinson County.