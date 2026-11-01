COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 12 Recap

By Christian Orr November 1, 2026

Ottawa and Friends remain atop the two divisions in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference football standings after Saturday’s action, which saw only two intra-divisional showdowns.

The two intra-divisional showdowns had Southwestern moving ahead of McPherson in the Kessinger Division with a 27-24 victory and Sterling defeating Saint Mary 21-3 at the bottom of the Bissell Division.

Ottawa continues to lead the Bissell Division with a 6-3, 3-0 record while Friends remains atop the Kessinger Division with an 8-1, 4-1 record.
Kansas Wesleyan is currently in 2nd place in the Bissell Division with a 6-3, 4-1 record.

McPherson leads the KCAC volleyball standings with a 23-3, 11-0 record while Ottawa is in 2nd at 12-9, 9-2 and Bethel is in 3rd with a 12-10, 9-2 record. Kansas Wesleyan is in 10th place with a 14-14, 3-7 record.

Friends leads the KCAC men’s soccer standings with a 14-3-1, 12-1-0 record while Ottawa is in 2nd with a 13-2-3, 10-1-2 record and Oklahoma Wesleyan is in 3rd place with an 11-1-4, 10-1-3 record. Kansas Wesleyan is in 8th place with a 8-7-1, 5-6-1 record.

Oklahoma Wesleyan leads the KCAC women’s soccer standings with a 12-2-4, 11-0-2 record while Kansas Wesleyan is in 2nd place with a 10-4-3, 9-1-2 record and McPherson is in 3rd place with a 13-3-2, 9-2-2 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team tied Oklahoma Wesleyan 2-2 on Wednesday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team will close out the regular season on Sunday against Kansas Wesleyan. … The Eagle football team defeated Bethel 35-20 on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team defeated Tabor 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes defeated Southwestern 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Swede soccer team lost 8-0 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes lost 8-0 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Swede men’s soccer team lost 4-1 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Swedes lost 1-0 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Swede football team lost 59-14 against Ottawa on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher volleyball team defeated York 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers defeated Saint Mary 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Thresher soccer team lost 3-2 against York on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers lost 2-0 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Thresher men’s soccer team lost 6-1 against York on Wednesday. The Threshers defeated Saint Mary 3-2 on Saturday. … The Thresher football team lost 35-20 against Avila on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team defeated Saint Mary 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor defeated Tabor 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Valor soccer team defeated Saint Mary 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor lost 1-0 against Tabor on Saturday. … The Valor men’s soccer team lost 6-1 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. The Valor tied Tabor 2-2 on Saturday. … The Valor football team defeated Tabor 38-7 on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team lost 3-1 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons lost 3-0 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon soccer team lost 1-0 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons lost 3-1 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s soccer team defeated Ottawa 2-0 on Wednesday. The Falcons defeated McPherson 3-2 on Saturday. … The Falcon football team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 49-48 on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team lost 3-1 against McPherson on Wednesday. … The Lady Coyote soccer team defeated McPherson 2-0 on Wednesday. … The Coyote men’s soccer team lost 4-2 against McPherson on Wednesday. … The Coyote football team lost 49-48 against Friends on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Friends 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 2-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Friends 3-1 on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 4-2 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs lost 3-2 against Friends on Saturday. … The Bulldog football team lost 27-24 against Southwestern on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team defeated Avila 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated York 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team tied Avila 2-2 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated York 1-0 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team defeated Lindsey Wilson 2-0 on Monday. The Eagles defeated York 5-0 on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team defeated Friends 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Braves defeated Sterling 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Brave soccer team defeated Friends 1-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Braves defeated Sterling 4-1 on Saturday. … The Braves men’s soccer team lost 2-0 against Friends on Wednesday. The Braves defeated Sterling 7-0 on Saturday. … The Brave football team defeated Bethany 59-14 on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire volleyball team lost 3-1 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Lady Spire lost 3-0 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Lady Spire soccer team lost 3-1 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Lady Spire defeated Bethel 2-0 on Saturday. … The Spire men’s soccer team defeated Evangel 6-1 on Wednesday. The Spire lost 3-2 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Spire football team lost 21-3 against Sterling on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders lost 3-0 against Bethany on Saturday. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team defeated Bethany 8-0 on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team tied Hesston 1-1 on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders defeated Bethany 1-0 on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders football team defeated McPherson 27-24 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team lost 3-1 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Lady Warrior soccer team lost 4-1 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s soccer team lost 7-0 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Warrior football team defeated Southwestern 21-3 on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team lost 3-0 against Bethany on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays lost 3-1 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team defeated Bethany 8-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays defeated Evangel 1-0 on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team defeated Bethany 4-1 on Wednesday. The Bluejays tied Evangel on Saturday. … The Bluejay football team lost 38-7 against Evangel on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team lost 3-0 against Bethel on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers lost 3-1 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Lady Panther soccer team defeated Bethel 3-2 on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers lost 1-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Panther men’s soccer team defeated Bethel 6-1 on Wednesday. The Panthers lost 5-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday.

 

2026 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

KCAC                                     Overall

Team                     W           L                              W           L

Ottawa                 3              0                              6              3

Kan. Wesleyan  4              1                              6              3

Avila                      2              1                              4              5

Tabor                    2              2                              3              6

Sterling                 1              3                              3              5

Saint Mary          0              5                              0              9

Kessinger Division

KCAC                                     Overall

Team                     W           L                              W           L

Friends                4              1                              8              1

Southwestern   4              1                              7              2

McPherson         3              2                              7              2

Evangel                1              2                              6              3

Bethel                   1              3                              2              6

Bethany               0              4                              1              9

Saturday, October 31

Friends 49, Kansas Wesleyan 48

Ottawa 59, Bethany 14

Avila 35, Bethel 20

Evangel 38, Tabor 7

Southwestern 27, McPherson 24

Sterling 21, Saint Mary 3

Saturday, November 7

Bethany at Tabor

Evangel at Bethel

Friends at Sterling

Kansas Wesleyan at McPherson

Saint Mary at Southwestern

Ottawa at Avila

 

2026 KCAC Volleyball Standings

                                KCAC                                     OVERALL                                             

                                W           L                              W           L             

McPherson         11           0                              23           3

Ottawa                 9              2                              12           9

Bethel                   9              2                              12           10

Okla. Wesleyan 9              3                              14           14

Evangel                 8              3                              18           11

Sterling                 6              5                              15           5

Avila                      6              6                              15           15

Saint Mary          5              6                              12           14

Bethany               4              7                              9              17

Kan. Wesleyan  3              7                              14           14

Tabor                    3              8                              10           18

York                       2              9                              8              18

Southwestern   1              9                              8              15

Friends                 1              10                           9              18

 

2026 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall                                                 KCAC

Team                     W           L              T                              W           L              T

Friends                 14           3              1                              12           1              0

Ottawa                 13           2              3                              10           1              2

Okla. Wesleyan 11           1              4                              10           1              3

York                       11           4              2                              8              3              2

Saint Mary          8              6              3                              8              4              1

McPherson         8              6              4                              7              3              3

Southwestern   6              10           2                              6              6              1

Kan. Wesleyan  9              7              1                              5              6              1

Tabor                    4              8              4                              4              6              3

Evangel                 5              8              3                              4              7              2

Bethel                   4              10           4                              4              8              1

Avilan                    2              14           1                              2              9              1

Sterling                 2              17           0                              1              12           0

Bethany               3              15           0                              0              13           0

 

2026 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

                                Overall                                                 KCAC

Team                     W           L              T                              W           L              T

Okla. Wesleyan 11           0              2                              12           2              4

Kan. Wesleyan  9              1              2                              10           4              3

McPherson         9              2              2                              13           3              2

Friends                 9              3              0                              10           5              1

Avila                      7              2              3                              9              4              3

Tabor                    7              6              0                              8              8              2

Ottawa                 7              6              0                              8              9              0

Southwestern   6              5              2                              7              9              2

Evangel                 5              5              3                              6              9              3

York                       5              7              1                              7              7              3

Saint Mary          2              9              2                              3              11           2

Sterling                 1              10           2                              3              13           2

Bethel                   1              11           1                              2              14           1

Bethany               0              12           0                              0              14           0