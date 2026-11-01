COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 12 Recap

Ottawa and Friends remain atop the two divisions in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference football standings after Saturday’s action, which saw only two intra-divisional showdowns.

The two intra-divisional showdowns had Southwestern moving ahead of McPherson in the Kessinger Division with a 27-24 victory and Sterling defeating Saint Mary 21-3 at the bottom of the Bissell Division.

Ottawa continues to lead the Bissell Division with a 6-3, 3-0 record while Friends remains atop the Kessinger Division with an 8-1, 4-1 record.

Kansas Wesleyan is currently in 2nd place in the Bissell Division with a 6-3, 4-1 record.

McPherson leads the KCAC volleyball standings with a 23-3, 11-0 record while Ottawa is in 2nd at 12-9, 9-2 and Bethel is in 3rd with a 12-10, 9-2 record. Kansas Wesleyan is in 10th place with a 14-14, 3-7 record.

Friends leads the KCAC men’s soccer standings with a 14-3-1, 12-1-0 record while Ottawa is in 2nd with a 13-2-3, 10-1-2 record and Oklahoma Wesleyan is in 3rd place with an 11-1-4, 10-1-3 record. Kansas Wesleyan is in 8th place with a 8-7-1, 5-6-1 record.

Oklahoma Wesleyan leads the KCAC women’s soccer standings with a 12-2-4, 11-0-2 record while Kansas Wesleyan is in 2nd place with a 10-4-3, 9-1-2 record and McPherson is in 3rd place with a 13-3-2, 9-2-2 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team tied Oklahoma Wesleyan 2-2 on Wednesday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team will close out the regular season on Sunday against Kansas Wesleyan. … The Eagle football team defeated Bethel 35-20 on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team defeated Tabor 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes defeated Southwestern 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Swede soccer team lost 8-0 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes lost 8-0 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Swede men’s soccer team lost 4-1 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Swedes lost 1-0 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Swede football team lost 59-14 against Ottawa on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher volleyball team defeated York 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers defeated Saint Mary 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Thresher soccer team lost 3-2 against York on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers lost 2-0 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Thresher men’s soccer team lost 6-1 against York on Wednesday. The Threshers defeated Saint Mary 3-2 on Saturday. … The Thresher football team lost 35-20 against Avila on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team defeated Saint Mary 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor defeated Tabor 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Valor soccer team defeated Saint Mary 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor lost 1-0 against Tabor on Saturday. … The Valor men’s soccer team lost 6-1 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. The Valor tied Tabor 2-2 on Saturday. … The Valor football team defeated Tabor 38-7 on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team lost 3-1 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons lost 3-0 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon soccer team lost 1-0 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons lost 3-1 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s soccer team defeated Ottawa 2-0 on Wednesday. The Falcons defeated McPherson 3-2 on Saturday. … The Falcon football team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 49-48 on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team lost 3-1 against McPherson on Wednesday. … The Lady Coyote soccer team defeated McPherson 2-0 on Wednesday. … The Coyote men’s soccer team lost 4-2 against McPherson on Wednesday. … The Coyote football team lost 49-48 against Friends on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Friends 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 2-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Friends 3-1 on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 4-2 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs lost 3-2 against Friends on Saturday. … The Bulldog football team lost 27-24 against Southwestern on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team defeated Avila 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated York 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team tied Avila 2-2 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated York 1-0 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team defeated Lindsey Wilson 2-0 on Monday. The Eagles defeated York 5-0 on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team defeated Friends 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Braves defeated Sterling 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Brave soccer team defeated Friends 1-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Braves defeated Sterling 4-1 on Saturday. … The Braves men’s soccer team lost 2-0 against Friends on Wednesday. The Braves defeated Sterling 7-0 on Saturday. … The Brave football team defeated Bethany 59-14 on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire volleyball team lost 3-1 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Lady Spire lost 3-0 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Lady Spire soccer team lost 3-1 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Lady Spire defeated Bethel 2-0 on Saturday. … The Spire men’s soccer team defeated Evangel 6-1 on Wednesday. The Spire lost 3-2 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Spire football team lost 21-3 against Sterling on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders lost 3-0 against Bethany on Saturday. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team defeated Bethany 8-0 on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team tied Hesston 1-1 on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders defeated Bethany 1-0 on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders football team defeated McPherson 27-24 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team lost 3-1 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Lady Warrior soccer team lost 4-1 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s soccer team lost 7-0 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Warrior football team defeated Southwestern 21-3 on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team lost 3-0 against Bethany on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays lost 3-1 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team defeated Bethany 8-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays defeated Evangel 1-0 on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team defeated Bethany 4-1 on Wednesday. The Bluejays tied Evangel on Saturday. … The Bluejay football team lost 38-7 against Evangel on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team lost 3-0 against Bethel on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers lost 3-1 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Lady Panther soccer team defeated Bethel 3-2 on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers lost 1-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Panther men’s soccer team defeated Bethel 6-1 on Wednesday. The Panthers lost 5-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday.

2026 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Ottawa 3 0 6 3

Kan. Wesleyan 4 1 6 3

Avila 2 1 4 5

Tabor 2 2 3 6

Sterling 1 3 3 5

Saint Mary 0 5 0 9

Kessinger Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Friends 4 1 8 1

Southwestern 4 1 7 2

McPherson 3 2 7 2

Evangel 1 2 6 3

Bethel 1 3 2 6

Bethany 0 4 1 9

Saturday, October 31

Friends 49, Kansas Wesleyan 48

Ottawa 59, Bethany 14

Avila 35, Bethel 20

Evangel 38, Tabor 7

Southwestern 27, McPherson 24

Sterling 21, Saint Mary 3

Saturday, November 7

Bethany at Tabor

Evangel at Bethel

Friends at Sterling

Kansas Wesleyan at McPherson

Saint Mary at Southwestern

Ottawa at Avila

2026 KCAC Volleyball Standings

KCAC OVERALL

W L W L

McPherson 11 0 23 3

Ottawa 9 2 12 9

Bethel 9 2 12 10

Okla. Wesleyan 9 3 14 14

Evangel 8 3 18 11

Sterling 6 5 15 5

Avila 6 6 15 15

Saint Mary 5 6 12 14

Bethany 4 7 9 17

Kan. Wesleyan 3 7 14 14

Tabor 3 8 10 18

York 2 9 8 18

Southwestern 1 9 8 15

Friends 1 10 9 18

2026 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Friends 14 3 1 12 1 0

Ottawa 13 2 3 10 1 2

Okla. Wesleyan 11 1 4 10 1 3

York 11 4 2 8 3 2

Saint Mary 8 6 3 8 4 1

McPherson 8 6 4 7 3 3

Southwestern 6 10 2 6 6 1

Kan. Wesleyan 9 7 1 5 6 1

Tabor 4 8 4 4 6 3

Evangel 5 8 3 4 7 2

Bethel 4 10 4 4 8 1

Avilan 2 14 1 2 9 1

Sterling 2 17 0 1 12 0

Bethany 3 15 0 0 13 0

2026 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 11 0 2 12 2 4

Kan. Wesleyan 9 1 2 10 4 3

McPherson 9 2 2 13 3 2

Friends 9 3 0 10 5 1

Avila 7 2 3 9 4 3

Tabor 7 6 0 8 8 2

Ottawa 7 6 0 8 9 0

Southwestern 6 5 2 7 9 2

Evangel 5 5 3 6 9 3

York 5 7 1 7 7 3

Saint Mary 2 9 2 3 11 2

Sterling 1 10 2 3 13 2

Bethel 1 11 1 2 14 1

Bethany 0 12 0 0 14 0