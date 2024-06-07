College Crop Production Technology Program Launching

Garden City Community College is launching a new Crop Production Technology program starting in Fall 2024.

According to the school, this program is a new, comprehensive pathway within the college’s Agriculture department offering students the opportunity to earn an Associate in Science degree, an Associate in Applied Science degree, or one of three specialized certificates.

The program emphasizes hands-on learning, with students gaining practical experience in crop management, weed control, water usage, soil fertility, and crop scouting. This will take place in GCCC’s state-of-the-art on-campus greenhouse, providing year-round “in the field” training.

The greenhouse will primarily focus on corn production, allowing students to observe different growth stages by planting at various times. The facility also enables demonstrations of nutrient deficiencies based on fertilizer rates and placement, providing a deep understanding of crop nutrition.

Elisa Mai, Assistant Professor of Crop Production Technology, shared her vision for the program, “The goal of the program is to equip students with real-life experiences in crop production technology. We want our graduates to feel confident and prepared to enter the workforce or manage their own farms.”

The Crop Production Technology program, which is part of GCCC’s Title III Hispanic Serving Institution STEM Grant, offers various educational pathways to suit different career goals:

Certificate A: A one-semester, 17-credit sequence.

A one-semester, 17-credit sequence. Certificate B: A two-semester, 33-credit sequence that builds on Certificate A.

A two-semester, 33-credit sequence that builds on Certificate A. Certificate C: A three-semester, 43-credit sequence that builds on Certificates A and B.

A three-semester, 43-credit sequence that builds on Certificates A and B. Associate in Applied Science (A.A.S.): A two-year, 62-credit sequence that includes a general education package in addition to Certificate C.

A two-year, 62-credit sequence that includes a general education package in addition to Certificate C. Associate in Science (A.S.): A 61-credit hour program designed for transfer, with GCCC pursuing 2+2 articulation agreements to facilitate seamless transfer pathways.

Prospective students can apply now through GCCC’s website: https://www.gcccks.edu/admissions/admission_app_landing.aspx.