Cobee Bryant, Mello Dotson Picked to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

By KU Athletics Release July 2, 2024

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Football’s cornerback duo of seniors Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson were selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, the Big 12 Conference announced on Tuesday.

Bryant and Dotson’s selections to the Preseason All-Big 12 Defense team make Kansas the only program with two selections in the secondary. Bryant earns Preseason All-Big 12 honors for the second time in his career, while Dotson makes his first appearance on the preseason list.

From Evergreen, Alabama, Bryant enters his senior season as an All-Big 12 First Team selection in back-to-back seasons, becoming the first Kansas defensive back to earn first team honors in consecutive seasons since Aqib Talib in 2006-07. Bryant finished the 2023 season with 32 tackles, 4 interceptions and 9 pass breakups.

Opposite of Bryant, Dotson enters his senior season following a breakout junior campaign that included 48 tackles, 3.0 tackles-for-loss, 15 pass breakups and four interceptions. Dotson returned two of those interceptions for touchdowns (vs. Oklahoma, at Iowa State), becoming the first Jayhawk in school history with interceptions returned for touchdowns in back-to-back games.

Dotson, of Daytona Beach, Florida, was recently named to the Phil Steele and Athlon Sports Preseason All-Big 12 Second Teams.

Kansas enters the 2024 season following back-to-back bowl appearances for the second time in program history and the first time since 2007-08. The Jayhawks finished the season at 9-4, the most wins by a Kansas team since 2007, and return a star-studded roster entering the 2024 season.

The Jayhawks will play all six home games in the Kansas City Metro area as work continues on the University of Kansas Gateway District. Fans can purchase the 2024 Kansas Football 4-game season ticket package that includes all home games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The season ticket package features prices starting as low as $230 for general stadium seating.

Other ticket options include the popular Family Zone as well as available Premium Seating opportunities. Purchasing a 4-game season ticket package also continues to enhance your priority to pick seats in the reimagined David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the 2025 season. 6-game season ticket packages which include the first two games at Children’s Mercy Park are sold out.

Single game tickets to the contest played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will become available early-August. For those interested in getting more information from the Kansas Athletics Ticket Office on ticket options for the 2024 season, please click here.

Preseason All-Big 12 Awards

Offensive Player of the Year – RB Ollie Gordon III, Oklahoma State

Defensive Player of the Year – CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Newcomer of the Year – QB KJ Jefferson, UCF

Preseason All-Big 12 Preseason Team

Offense

Pos         Name School

QB           Shedeur Sanders           Colorado

RB           Ollie Gordon II*                Oklahoma State

RB           Tahj Brooks                      Texas Tech

FB           Stevo Klotz                       Iowa State

WR          Tetairoa McMillan            Arizona

WR          Kobe Hudson                   UCF

WR          Jayden Higgins                Iowa State

WR          Brennan Presley              Oklahoma State

TE            Brant Kuithe                     Utah

OL           Jonah Savaiinaea            Arizona

OL           Luke Kandra                     Cincinnati

OL           Dalton Cooper                  Oklahoma State

OL           Joe Michalski                   Oklahoma State

OL           Wyatt Milum                     West Virginia

PK           Tyler Loop                         Arizona

KR/PR    Drae McCray                    Texas Tech

Defense

DL           Tyler Batty                        BYU

DL           Dontay Corleone             Cincinnati

DL           BJ Green II                       Colorado

DL           Lee Hunter                        UCF

DL           Junior Tafuna                   Utah

LB            Jacob Manu                      Arizona

LB            Nick Martin                       Oklahoma State

LB            Collin Oliver                      Oklahoma State

DB           Tacario Davis                   Arizona

DB           Travis Hunter                   Colorado

DB           Jeremiah Cooper             Iowa State

DB           Cobee Bryant                  Kansas

DB           Mello Dotson                  Kansas

P              Jack Bouwmeester          Utah