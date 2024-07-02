Cobee Bryant, Mello Dotson Picked to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Football’s cornerback duo of seniors Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson were selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, the Big 12 Conference announced on Tuesday.

Bryant and Dotson’s selections to the Preseason All-Big 12 Defense team make Kansas the only program with two selections in the secondary. Bryant earns Preseason All-Big 12 honors for the second time in his career, while Dotson makes his first appearance on the preseason list.

From Evergreen, Alabama, Bryant enters his senior season as an All-Big 12 First Team selection in back-to-back seasons, becoming the first Kansas defensive back to earn first team honors in consecutive seasons since Aqib Talib in 2006-07. Bryant finished the 2023 season with 32 tackles, 4 interceptions and 9 pass breakups.

Opposite of Bryant, Dotson enters his senior season following a breakout junior campaign that included 48 tackles, 3.0 tackles-for-loss, 15 pass breakups and four interceptions. Dotson returned two of those interceptions for touchdowns (vs. Oklahoma, at Iowa State), becoming the first Jayhawk in school history with interceptions returned for touchdowns in back-to-back games.

Dotson, of Daytona Beach, Florida, was recently named to the Phil Steele and Athlon Sports Preseason All-Big 12 Second Teams.

Kansas enters the 2024 season following back-to-back bowl appearances for the second time in program history and the first time since 2007-08. The Jayhawks finished the season at 9-4, the most wins by a Kansas team since 2007, and return a star-studded roster entering the 2024 season.

Preseason All-Big 12 Awards

Offensive Player of the Year – RB Ollie Gordon III, Oklahoma State

Defensive Player of the Year – CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Newcomer of the Year – QB KJ Jefferson, UCF

Preseason All-Big 12 Preseason Team

Offense

Pos Name School

QB Shedeur Sanders Colorado

RB Ollie Gordon II* Oklahoma State

RB Tahj Brooks Texas Tech

FB Stevo Klotz Iowa State

WR Tetairoa McMillan Arizona

WR Kobe Hudson UCF

WR Jayden Higgins Iowa State

WR Brennan Presley Oklahoma State

TE Brant Kuithe Utah

OL Jonah Savaiinaea Arizona

OL Luke Kandra Cincinnati

OL Dalton Cooper Oklahoma State

OL Joe Michalski Oklahoma State

OL Wyatt Milum West Virginia

PK Tyler Loop Arizona

KR/PR Drae McCray Texas Tech

Defense

DL Tyler Batty BYU

DL Dontay Corleone Cincinnati

DL BJ Green II Colorado

DL Lee Hunter UCF

DL Junior Tafuna Utah

LB Jacob Manu Arizona

LB Nick Martin Oklahoma State

LB Collin Oliver Oklahoma State

DB Tacario Davis Arizona

DB Travis Hunter Colorado

DB Jeremiah Cooper Iowa State

DB Cobee Bryant Kansas

DB Mello Dotson Kansas

P Jack Bouwmeester Utah