Close Battles End in Defeat for Mustangs at Ark City

GIRLS: ARKANSAS CITY 53 SALINA CENTRAL 43

The Salina Central Mustangs tried to keep pace but in the end just couldn’t quite close the gap as they fell to the Arkansas City Bulldogs 53-43 on the road on Tuesday night.

Ark City looked as if they were going to control things early as they held a seven point lead after the opening quarter, but the Mustangs caught fire to finish off the first half as they trailed by just a single point at 26-25 at the halftime break.

Salina Central stayed close for a majority of the second half, cutting the lead to as small as one, but were never able to pull ahead and eventually the Bulldogs were able to pull away for the 10 point win.

The Mustangs were led offensively by sophomore Grace Ostmeyer with 11 points off the bench. Seniors Charlize Waltman and Tahlia Morris also chipped in on the offensive end with eight points apiece.

With the loss Salina Central falls to 3-4 on the season while Ark City moves to 7-0. The Mustangs will now regroup and get ready to host the Eisenhower Tigers at home on Friday night.

Scoring Breakdown

Salina Central – 11 – 14 – 9 – 9 – 43

Arkansas City – 18 – 8 – 15 – 12 – 53

Individual Scoring

Grace Ostmeyer – 11

Tahlia Morris – 8

Charlize Waltman – 8

Lexie Guerrero – 6

Tessa Snyder – 4

Finley Jones – 3

Katy Wagner – 2

Addison Hansen – 1

CITY PLUMBING, HEATING, AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME:

Grace Ostmeyer

BOYS: ARKANSAS CITY 50 SALINA CENTRAL 49

It was a tough night for the Salina Central Mustangs as the offense could never quite get rolling in their narrow 50-49 defeat on the road against the Arkansas City Bulldogs.

It was a close battle throughout all four quarters as neither team held a lead larger than seven points. The early edge belonged to Ark City who led by two, 18-16, at the halftime break.

The Bulldogs extended their lead to four entering the final quarter, but Salina Central came out strong and were in control for most of the fourth quarter holding a five point lead with less than two minutes remaining.

Ark City rallied however and hit a three-pointer with 40 seconds left for the go-ahead score. Salina Central had one final crack at the basket but failed to rally back ahead.

The Mustangs were led offensively on the night by freshman Grant Ostmeyer and junior Kaden Snyder with 13 points apiece. Junior Noah Peck joined them in double figures with 10 points of his own.

The biggest hurdle offensively on the night for Salina Central might have been at the free throw line, as the Mustangs finished 7-17 from the charity stripe including being 6-13 in the second half.

The loss drops Salina Central to 3-4 on the season, Ark City moves to 2-5 with the win. The Mustangs will now try and rebound as they host the Eisenhower Tigers coming up on Friday night.

Scoring Breakdown

Salina Central – 11 – 5 – 18 – 15 – 49

Arkansas City – 10 – 8 – 20 – 12 – 50

Individual Scoring

Grant Ostmeyer – 13

Kaden Snyder – 13

Noah Peck – 10

Kamryn Jones – 7

Greyson Jones – 6

CITY PLUMBING, HEATING, AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME:

Grant Ostmeyer