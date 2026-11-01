Christmas Assistance Registration This Week

The Salina Salvation Army is preparing for its busiest time of year. Online applications and in-person registration for Christmas assistance are this week, Monday – Friday, November 2–6.

In-Person Registration:

Monday, November 2 – Friday, November 6, 2026

Morning: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Afternoon: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location:

The Salvation Army

1137 N. Santa Fe Avenue

Salina, KS 67401

Online Registration:

Applicants can apply online at www.saangeltree.org .

The online application portal will open at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2026, and close at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Friday, November 6, 2026. The online application portal will open at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2026, and close at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Eligibility and Required Documentation

The Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts to children ages 0–14 whose families may be experiencing financial hardships during the holiday season.

All applicants, whether applying in person or online, must provide: