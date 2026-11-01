Christmas Assistance Registration This Week

The Salina Salvation Army is preparing for its busiest time of year. Online applications and in-person registration for Christmas assistance are this week, Monday – Friday, November 2–6.
In-Person Registration:
Monday, November 2 – Friday, November 6, 2026
Morning: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Afternoon: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Location:
The Salvation Army
1137 N. Santa Fe Avenue
Salina, KS 67401
Online Registration:
Applicants can apply online at www.saangeltree.org.
Eligibility and Required Documentation
The Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts to children ages 0–14 whose families may be experiencing financial hardships during the holiday season.
All applicants, whether applying in person or online, must provide:
-
Proof of total household income
-
Names and ages of each household member
-
Identification for each household member
-
Proof of current address
-
Birth certificates for children applying for assistance