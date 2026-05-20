Central Softball Upset by Eisenhower in 5A West Regional Semifinal

Picture courtesy of Tanner Colvin

FINAL:

EISENHOWER 8

CENTRAL 1

Salina Central entered Tuesday’s 5A West regional semifinal as the 3-seed with a 21-5 overall record. Their opponent was the 14-seed Eisenhower, who they defeated twice in the regular season.

Led by a strong core of sophomores, the Mustangs once again dominated the regular season with strong pitching and gritty offense. But when the playoffs come around, any team can beat anybody on any given night, and that is exactly what happened to the Mustangs.

Sophia Johnson got the start in the circle and was able to work around a leadoff double to keep it scoreless after the top half of the 1st inning. Salina Central then threatened in the bottom half as they loaded up the bases with just one out, but were unable to scratch across a run.

The Tigers were able to break things open in the top of the 2nd inning scoring four runs on four hits. A leadoff single to start the inning by Faith Duncan, followed by a strikeout and then three straight hits from the Tigers offense, along with a miscue defensively by the Mustangs, allowed Eisenhower to jump out to an early lead and never look back.

The Tigers tacked on two more runs in the 3rd inning after back-to-back walks were issued to start the frame, followed by an RBI double by Elizabeth Lindemen and a sacrifice fly from Seryn Bellick. At the end of three, the Tigers led 6-0.

The Mustangs were able to get their first two runners on base in the bottom of the 4th after back-to-back singles from the middle of their order, but again were unable to scratch across any runs.

Katy Wagner came in relief for the Mustangs and was able to throw four innings, giving up 2 runs, none of which were earned.

Salina Central scored their lone run in the bottom of the 6th after a pinch hit, 2 out, RBI single from freshman Caylie Kvasnicka.

Seryn Bellick picked up the win for the Tigers, throwing a complete game while allowing just one run while striking out five Mustangs. Bellick also finished 1-3 at the plate with an RBI.

Sophia Johnson was charged with the loss for the Mustangs, throwing three innings, allowing six runs, five earned.

Central softball concludes its season with a 21-6 record.