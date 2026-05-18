PREP – Spring Week 10 Schedule/Scores

By Christian Orr May 18, 2026

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Spring Week 10 schedule/results

Monday, May 18

HOA Softball

Republic County at Bennington

Marion at Uniontown

Lebo at Remington

Ell-Saline at Stanton County

Ellinwood at Sterling

Hutch Trinity at Inman

Sedgwick at Medicine Lodge

Skyline at Moundridge

NCAA Softball

Doniphan West at Sacred Heart

Republic County at Bennington

 

Tuesday, May 19

AVCTLI Softball

Derby vs. Junction City

Maize vs. Wichita South

AVCTLI Baseball

Salina South vs. Goddard

Maize South vs. Emporia

Campus vs. Washburn Rural

Derby vs. Dodge City

AVCTLII Softball

Salina Central vs. Eisenhower

Goddard vs. Emporia

AVCTLII Baseball

Salina Central vs. Newton

Eisenhower vs. Topeka Seaman

Goddard vs. Salina South

Ark City vs. Kapun Mt. Carmel

HOA Baseball

Remington at Central Heights

Moundridge vs. Uniontown

Inman at Spearville

Hutch Trinity vs. Stanton County

NCAA Baseball

Southeast of Saline vs. Chapparal

Beloit vs. Cimarron

Sacred Heart vs. Mission Valley

NCAA Softball

Herington at SE of Saline

CSA Reds at Minneapolis

Russell at Ellsworth

Lyons at Scott City

Haskell County at Beloit

NCKL Baseball

Abilene at Mulvane

Clay Center vs. Rose Hill

Chapman at Concordia

Rock Creek vs. El Dorado

NCKL Softball

Marysville at Hiawatha

Wamego vs. Labette County

Rock Creek vs. Eudora

Abilene at Clearwater

Chapman vs. Ulysses

Clay Center vs. Pratt

 

Wednesday, May 20

AVCTLI Softball

Salina South vs. Topeka Seaman

Maize South vs. Hays

Campus vs. Liberal

AVCTLI Baseball

Maize vs. Wichita Southeast

Valley Center vs. Andover

AVCTLII Softball

Newton at Ark City

Andover Central vs. Bishop Carroll

AVCTLII Baseball

Andover vs. Valley Center

Andover Central vs. Great Bend

NCKL Baseball

Wamego vs. Baldwin

 

Thursday, May 21

AVCTLI Softball

Valley Center vs. Kapun Mt. Carmel