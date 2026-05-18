PREP – Spring Week 10 Schedule/Scores

Local High School (NCKL, NCAA, HOA, AVCTL I, AVCTL II) Spring Week 10 schedule/results
Monday, May 18
HOA Softball
Republic County at Bennington
Marion at Uniontown
Lebo at Remington
Ell-Saline at Stanton County
Ellinwood at Sterling
Hutch Trinity at Inman
Sedgwick at Medicine Lodge
Skyline at Moundridge
NCAA Softball
Doniphan West at Sacred Heart
Republic County at Bennington
Tuesday, May 19
AVCTLI Softball
Derby vs. Junction City
Maize vs. Wichita South
AVCTLI Baseball
Salina South vs. Goddard
Maize South vs. Emporia
Campus vs. Washburn Rural
Derby vs. Dodge City
AVCTLII Softball
Salina Central vs. Eisenhower
Goddard vs. Emporia
AVCTLII Baseball
Salina Central vs. Newton
Eisenhower vs. Topeka Seaman
Goddard vs. Salina South
Ark City vs. Kapun Mt. Carmel
HOA Baseball
Remington at Central Heights
Moundridge vs. Uniontown
Inman at Spearville
Hutch Trinity vs. Stanton County
NCAA Baseball
Southeast of Saline vs. Chapparal
Beloit vs. Cimarron
Sacred Heart vs. Mission Valley
NCAA Softball
Herington at SE of Saline
CSA Reds at Minneapolis
Russell at Ellsworth
Lyons at Scott City
Haskell County at Beloit
NCKL Baseball
Abilene at Mulvane
Clay Center vs. Rose Hill
Chapman at Concordia
Rock Creek vs. El Dorado
NCKL Softball
Marysville at Hiawatha
Wamego vs. Labette County
Rock Creek vs. Eudora
Abilene at Clearwater
Chapman vs. Ulysses
Clay Center vs. Pratt
Wednesday, May 20
AVCTLI Softball
Salina South vs. Topeka Seaman
Maize South vs. Hays
Campus vs. Liberal
AVCTLI Baseball
Maize vs. Wichita Southeast
Valley Center vs. Andover
AVCTLII Softball
Newton at Ark City
Andover Central vs. Bishop Carroll
AVCTLII Baseball
Andover vs. Valley Center
Andover Central vs. Great Bend
NCKL Baseball
Wamego vs. Baldwin
Thursday, May 21
AVCTLI Softball
Valley Center vs. Kapun Mt. Carmel