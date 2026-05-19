Food Distribution Event at 4H Building Wednesday

Help for those struggling to put food on the table can take part in the USDA Commodities Distribution for Saline County on Wednesday.

According to Carol Viar, the drive through food distribution event is taking place on Wednesday, May 20th at the 4H Building, 900 Greeley Avenue.

Viar tells KSAL News that the drive-through event begins at 9am for those who live in Saline County and the income based need is on the honor system. A box of non-perishable food will be provided for those who arrive while supplies last.

Viar says neighbors can help shut-ins with the proper paperwork as well.

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The food distribution event begins at 9am, May 20th at the 4H Building, 900 Greeley Avenue.