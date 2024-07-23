Central Missouri Picked First in 2024 Football Preseason Polls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Mules were tabbed the season’s favorite by MIAA head coaches and media representatives in the 2024 football preseason polls.

MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy announced the results of both the 2024 MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll and Media Poll in his opening statements at MIAA Media Day on Tuesday, July 23 in Kansas City.

Central Missouri claimed the top spot on both the 2024 preseason coaches poll and preseason media poll. The defending MIAA co-champions collected eight first-place votes from MIAA head coaches and totaled 20 first-place selections in the media poll. Central Missouri finished 11-2 overall and 9-1 in the MIAA last season. The Mules ended last season in a 35-34 loss to Harding in the second round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs – Harding went on to win the 2023 national championship.

Pittsburg State, the league’s other defending MIAA co-champion, was picked second in both polls with two first-place nods from MIAA coaches and six from media representatives.

Below are the full results of both the 2024 MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll and the 2024 MIAA Preseason Media Poll.

The 2024 MIAA football season officially kicks off Thursday, August 29. With Lincoln University’s departure from the league and Northeastern State University competing as an independent, the MIAA will feature a 10-team conference schedule for the first time since 2011.

To view a complete 2024 MIAA week-by-week football schedule, click here.

2024 MIAA FOOTBALL PRESEASON COACHES POLL

1. Central Missouri [8] – 80 points

2. Pittsburg State [2] – 73 points

3. Northwest Missouri – 58 points

4. Emporia State – 56 points

5. Fort Hays State – 55 points

6. Missouri Western – 42 points

7. Central Oklahoma – 31 points

8. Missouri Southern – 24 points

9. Washburn – 16 points

10. Nebraska Kearney – 15 points

[#] – Number of First-Place Votes

2024 MIAA FOOTBALL PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

1. Central Missouri [20] – 254 points

2. Pittsburg State [6] – 231 points

3. Northwest Missouri – 199 points

4. Missouri Western – 158 points

5. Fort Hays State – 155 points

6. Emporia State – 145 points

7. Central Oklahoma – 94 points

8. Missouri Southern – 81 points

9. Washburn – 60 points

10. Nebraska Kearney – 53 points

[#] – Number of First-Place Votes