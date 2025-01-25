Central Lady Mustangs Take Home a 5th Place Finish in S.I.T.

image of Salina Central’s Tessa Snyder and Abilene’s Kit Barbierri, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

Salina Central 58 Abilene Cowgirls 30

SALINA: Salina Central shutout Abilene in the second quarter and turned a close game into a run-away victory for the Lady Mustangs. Salina Central led 15-12 at the end of the opening quarter but used a 15-0 second quarter to take a 30-12 lead at halftime. The Lady Mustangs got up by as many as 30 points in the final quarter and cruised to the 18 point win.

Salina Central improved to 6-5 with the win and had three players in double-figures Tahlia Morris 14, Tessa Snyder 13 and Grace Ostmyer 11. Morris was an All-S.I.T. selection with her outstanding play. Abilene fell to 2-8 with the loss but the Cowgirls walked away from the tournament with their second victory of the season. Just a little over a week ago Abilene was in the middle of a 35 game losing streak. The Cowgirls were led by Tessa Herrman, who finished with 11 points. She totaled 39 points in the tournament.

𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝟱𝘁𝗵 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲

(𝟴) 𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 12 12 17 30 (2-8)

(𝟲) 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗮 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 15 30 41 58 (6-5)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Tessa Herrman 11, MaKenna Stover 7, Kit Barbierri 4, Klovis Stover 4, Renatta Heintz 3

𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗮 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹: Tahlia Morris 14, Tessa Snyder 13, Grace Ostmeyer 11, Brook Banniger 9, Charlize Waltman 4, Lexie Guerrero 3, Finley Jones 2, Remi Myers 2

𝗔𝗹𝗹 – 𝗦.𝗜.𝗧.

Salina Central, Senior Tahlia Morris

𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲

Abilene – Freshman Tessa Herrman 11 points

Abilene – Junior – MaKenna Stover 7 points

Salina Central – Senior – Tessa Snyder 13 points

𝗦.𝗜.𝗧.

𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽

(2) Andover 61

(1) Buhler 48

𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝟯𝗿𝗱 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲

(4) Salina South 52

(3) Wamego 46

𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝟱𝘁𝗵 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲

(6) Salina Central 58

(8) Abilene 30

𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 𝟳𝘁𝗵 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲

(5) Great Bend 60

(7) Junction City 25